Live updates Thursday: What we've learned about the Uvalde school shooting

Less than 24 hours after a gunman opened fire in a Uvalde, Texas elementary school on Tuesday details began to trickle out about the horror that unfolded.

The rampage — the deadliest school shooting in Texas history — left 19 students and two teachers dead after an 18-year-old man barricaded himself inside their classroom.

Law enforcement officers eventually forced entry into the classroom and the shooter was eventually killed by police.

"It's a small classroom, you can have anywhere from 25 to 30 students in there, plus there were two teachers in there. ... a typical classroom setting where you have mass groups of children inside that classroom all together, with nowhere to go," Lt. Chris Olivarez, spokesperson for the Texas Department for Public Safety, said in a televised interview.

We also know now that the gunman legally purchased two AR rifles in the last two weeks, according to a briefing by state and federal officials provided to Texas officials.

As the hours passed, more victims were identified and the community learned more about the lives lost Tuesday.

Follow along for live updates from the Uvalde, Texas school shooting and its aftermath Thursday. This story will be updated throughout the day.

CNN: Local hospital treating 3 children, gunman’s grandmother

Lillian Liao, the pediatric trauma medical director at University Hospital in San Antonio, said the hospital is treating three children and the gunman's grandmother, according to CNN. All four patients are in critical but stable condition and will continue to receive care over the next days to weeks, she said.

"Broadly speaking, ... we were treating destructive wounds, and what that means is that there were large areas of tissue missing from the body, and they required emergency surgery because there was significant blood loss," Liao told CNN.

Liao, with tears in her eyes, said the hardest part of responding to the shooting at the hospital was knowing that many of the victims were likely already dead.

Story continues

"I think that's what has hit us the most, not of the patients that we did receive and we are honored to treat them, but the patients that we did not receive," she said. “I think that that is the most challenging aspect of our job right now.”

“Our job as the trauma center is to be focused on treating the patients that we did receive, and that's what we're going to do today,” she added.

NAACP President urges Gov. Abbott to skip NRA conference

Derrick Johnson, president and CEO of the NAACP, urged Gov. Greg Abbott to skip the National Rifle Association conference scheduled to begin on Friday after the shooting in Uvalde.

In a statement, Johnson said that Abbott’s attendance at the event after a gunman shot and killed 19 children would send a message that “guns are more important than the lives you represent.” He implored Abbott to “not attend” and “make the right decision.”

“You say you ‘don’t know the answer’ to the endless, senseless school shootings. We have the answer: gun regulations,” Johnson said. “Where do you begin? By skipping this week’s National Rifle Association conference.”

AP: Frustrated onlookers urged police to charge into elementary school in Uvalde

During the shooting, bystanders urged police officers to move more quickly and charge the elementary school in Uvalde where a gunman shot 19 children and two teachers, according to the Associated Press.

Juan Carranza, who saw the scene from outside his house, said nearby women pleaded with officers to “Go in there! Go in there!” but they did not immediately do so.

Javier Cazares, who arrived at Robb Elementary School while police were outside, reportedly suggested to other onlookers that they should charge into the school. The AP reported that the gunman shot and killed Cazares’ fourth grade daughter.

“Let’s just rush in because the cops aren’t doing anything like they are supposed to,” Cazares said, according to the AP. “More could have been done.”

Uvalde Leader-News mourns shooting victims on front page

The front page of the Uvalde Leader-News, the local paper in the town where a gunman killed 21 people, is almost entirely black, except for a single date: May 24, 2022.

The paper ran a story about the shooting with the headline “City’s Soul Crushed” and photos of law enforcement officers escorting children outside the school.

The Uvalde Leader-News, the local paper in the town where a gunman killed 21 people, published a front page that was almost entirely black, except for a single date: May 24, 2022.

Names of Texas school shooting victims continue to emerge

Families and friends are mourning the loss of the 21 victims of the Uvalde school shooting. According to American-Statesman reporters, the list of confirmed victims currently includes:

Nevaeh Bravo, 10

Eliahana Cruz Torres, 10

Jose Flores, 10

Amerie Jo Garza, 10

Uziyah Garcia, 10

Ellie Garcia, 10

Xavier Javier Lopez, 10

Miranda Mathis, 11

Jayce Luevanos, 10

Layla Salazar, 10

Jailah Silguero, 10

Alithia Ramirez, 10

Maite Yuleana Rodriguez, 10

Alexandria "Lexi" Aniyah Rubio, 10

Irma Garcia, teacher

Eva Mireles, teacher

More: 'He was our baby': Families share stories of those who died in Uvalde school shooting

Austin-area school districts increase law enforcement presence after Uvalde shooting

With the last day of school and graduation ceremonies around the corner for many Central Texas school districts, officials increased law enforcement presence on some campuses in the wake of the deadly shooting Tuesday at a Uvalde elementary school.

Several districts such as Austin, Hays, Leander and Pflugerville increased the number of officers at some campuses and for graduation ceremonies. Some districts, including Leander, were holding graduation ceremonies Wednesday.

Officers who serve at Austin school district high schools will be redeployed to elementary and middle schools, district spokesperson Jason Stanford said. That is in addition to normal security measures, such as locking all doors and monitoring social media for threats.

- Staff writer Nusaiba Mizan

More: Austin-area school districts increase law enforcement presence after Uvalde shooting

What you need to know Thursday: Uvalde, Texas school shooting

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Live: Updates on Uvalde, Texas school shooting victims, shooter