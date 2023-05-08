Live updates: ‘So tired of taking care of demons,’ Lori Vallow Daybell said about her kids

This is a breaking news story. Check back to idahostatesman.com for updates.

The sixth week of Lori Vallow Daybell’s criminal trial began Monday with additional testimony from a former special agent of the Federal Bureau of Investigations.

Lori and Chad Daybell have been charged with the first-degree murder of two of Vallow Daybell’s children: 7-year-old Joshua Jaxon “JJ” Vallow and 16-year-old Tylee Ryan.

To be convicted of the first-degree murder charges, the jury will need to conclude that they killed, encouraged or commanded someone else to kill Vallow Daybell’s children.

The Daybells are also accused of conspiring to murder Tammy Daybell — Chad Daybell’s first wife — along with the children.

Former FBI Special Agent Douglas Hart continued testifying Monday morning about Vallow Daybell’s iCloud account and text messages between the couple. Hart currently works at the Canyon County Sheriff’s Office as the chief deputy.

Vallow Daybell’s trial at the Ada County Courthouse in Boise began in early April and could last another two weeks. A trial date hasn’t been set for Chad Daybell — also charged with first-degree murder in Tammy Daybell’s death by asphyxiation — but it’s possible his trial could occur in June 2024.

Lori Vallow Daybell’s case spans 3 states, 4 deaths. Here are the key people involved

Authorities said they believe Vallow Daybell’s brother Alex Cox also conspired to kill JJ, Tylee and Tammy Daybell, according to the indictment filed by prosecution teams from Madison and Fremont counties.

Cox died of natural causes in 2019. Vallow Daybell also faces a felony charge for allegedly conspiring to kill her fourth husband, Charles Vallow, with her brother.

9:30 a.m. — ‘So tired of taking care of demons,’ Vallow Daybell texts Chad Daybell

In an August 2019 Vallow Daybell texted Chad Daybell and said Tylee put a bunch of holes in the walls and the doors and because of that, she “definitely had demons helping her,” adding there were probably 1,000 demons.

“We r both so tired of taking care of demons,” Vallow Daybell texted Chad Daybell, referring to the children. “We are weary. Please ask the Lord to take them.”

It was one of dozens of text messages Hart presented to the courtroom between the Daybells on Monday.

In another message, Chad Daybell texted Vallow Daybell and asked her if she wanted him to “cause pain” to the “two three’s” she was riding with. Hart said the “three’s” was a reference to JJ and Pawlowski’s son as Vallow Daybell and Pawlowski were taking a trip together with their sons.

Vallow Daybell told Chad Daybell to hold off on causing the pain until they arrived, but that she’d text him if they start acting up and they could “zap them.”

“Sounds great. Yes, If they are going to act up, well at least give them a reason to scream,” Chad Daybell texted back to Vallow Daybell. “I love, cherish, treasure, and adore you. The wonderful memories just keep coming back, you are mesmerizing.”

Hart said he flagged those text messages because there is a reference to hurting children. When asked by the prosecution if Hart in all the text messages ever saw Vallow Daybell tell Chad Daybell not to hurt them, Hart said “no.”

The Daybells were members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and had fringe beliefs that people could be possessed by dark spirits, witnesses said in testimony, and that the spirits would need to be cast out.

Hart said the Daybells also believed people had death percentages, and the lower an individual’s percentage, then the closer that person was to death.

Vallow Daybell texted Chad Daybell in July 18, 2019, asking him to check the death percentages on Tylee and JJ.

“She is a 0.13,” Chad Daybell texted Vallow Daybell regarding Tylee. “I turned the pain to 10 and placed a spiritual virus in here.”

Chad Daybell continued in the text regarding JJ, “He is at 99.99 Raphael visited him and told him to follow Amy into the light. I also assured him that James would love and take care of his mommy, which he will with all his heart and soul.”

Hart said Chad Daybell referred to himself as Raphael and James.

“That is sweet !! miss you desperately !!” Vallow Daybell responded.

Just a few days later, Vallow Daybell texted Chad and asked him to check Tylee’s death percentage because she was “being super sweet and helpful and she cleaned her room.”

“See if she got switched,” Vallow Daybell text Chad Daybell asking him to check her death percentage.

“Yes, she was switched,” Chad Daybell responded.