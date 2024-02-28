LIVE UPDATES: Tornado Watch issued for majority of region

LIVE UPDATES: 2:35 a.m.

A Tornado Watch has been issued for all counties in the Miami Valley except Auglaize and Mercer until 6 a.m.

Storm Center 7 Meteorologist Britley Ritz continues to track this system. She will have the latest updates this morning starting at 4:25 a.m. on News Center 7′s Daybreak.

>> SEVERE WEATHER: Difference between Watch vs. Warning

Tornado Watch 2/27-28/24

QUICK-LOOK FORECAST:

Strong to severe storms possible early

Lingering moisture left as flurries

Colder air arrives

>>Rare enhanced risk for severe storms with damaging winds, hail, tornadoes tonight; What to expect

DETAILED FORECAST:

Tuesday Weather

HEADLINES:

WEDNESDAY: A few strong to severe storms. Wednesday’s high temperature of 60 degrees occurs in the morning, according to Storm Center 7 Meteorologist Britley Ritz.

Temperatures drop sharply into the afternoon.

Tuesday Weather

We will be in the low 30s with wind chills in the teens and 20s Wednesday afternoon. Snow showers are possible across the northern Miami Valley.

THURSDAY: Sunny behind Wednesday’s cold front. Cooler with highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

FRIDAY: Increasing clouds with a chance for a stray shower or two by Friday evening and overnight. Mild with highs near 50.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy and mild with highs near 60 degrees.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny, warm, and breezy. Highs climbing to the upper 60s.

MONDAY: Increasing clouds but still warm and breezy. Low 70s for highs! A few showers are possible at night.

TUESDAY: A slight chance for showers. Otherwise mostly cloudy with a high around 60.



