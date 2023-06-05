Live updates: Travis Rudolph murder trial resumes with defense calling more witnesses

Former Florida State University and NFL wide receiver Travis Rudolph walks to a courtroom during a recess in his murder trial in West Palm Beach, Florida on June 2, 2023.

WEST PALM BEACH — Day eight of the murder trial of former Florida State University football player Travis Rudolph began Monday, with the defense continuing to present its case. Rudolph is among the remaining witnesses expected to testify.

Attorneys for both sides presented opening statements May 31, one casting Rudolph as the aggressor and the other insisting he was a victim. Rudolph, who played briefly in the NFL, is charged with murder and three counts of attempted murder in connection with a fatal shooting outside of his Lake Park home two years ago.

Four men appeared on Rudolph's doorstep shortly after midnight on April 7, 2021, to confront him about a dispute he had with his girlfriend hours earlier. The confrontation turned violent, Rudolph said, and he armed himself with a rifle.

Investigators with The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office say the men were trying to flee in a black Cadillac when Rudolph fired 39 rounds in their direction, killing Sebastien Jean-Jacques in the passenger seat.

Rudolph asked Circuit Judge Jeffrey Gillen to dismiss the case last year on the basis of Florida's "Stand Your Ground" law, which permits the use of deadly force to protect against death or great bodily harm. Gillen denied his request, leaving jurors to decide whether Rudolph ended Jean-Jacques' life to save his own.

Follow along for live updates from inside the courtroom, where the proceedings resumed at 10 a.m. Monday.

Defense calls Linda Rudolph, Travis Rudolph's mother, as a witness

Monday's proceedings began with Rudolph's defense team calling Linda Rudolph, Travis Rudolph's mother, as a witness.

She testified that she secured her home with three extra surveillance cameras in addition to the six she already had after the "accidental" shooting death of her husband in 2017. She said the loss of her husband accentuated her fears about security

"I was really by myself," she testified.

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Post: Travis Rudolph murder trial: Former FSU football star expected to testify