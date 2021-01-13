Live updates: House poised to impeach Trump

Dylan Stableford and Christopher Wilson

The U.S. House of Representatives is meeting Wednesday to consider articles of impeachment against President Trump amid continuing fallout from last week's deadly Capitol riot after Vice President Mike Pence declined to invoke the 25th Amendment to remove him from office. Several Republicans, including Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., say they will join Democrats in voting to impeach Trump. He would be the only president ever to be impeached twice.

Yahoo News is providing complete coverage of the floor debate and historic vote that will follow.

  • Dylan Stableford

  • Dylan Stableford

    House approves resolution calling on Pence to remove Trump from office

    The U.S. House of Representatives approved a resolution that calls on Vice President Mike Pence to invoke the 25th Amendment to the Constitution to remove President Trump from office.

    Citing Trump’s role in inciting “a massive violent invasion of the United States Capitol” on Jan. 6, the resolution, introduced by Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md., passed by a vote of 223-205.

    It asked Pence “to immediately use his powers under Section 4 of the 25th Amendment to convene and mobilize the principal officers of the executive departments in the Cabinet to declare what is obvious to a horrified Nation: That the President is unable to successfully discharge the duties and powers of his office.”

    Yet even as the House was in the process of voting on whether to proceed with the resolution, Pence released a letter that he had sent to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi stating that he would not invoke the 25th Amendment to seek to remove Trump from office.

    “I do not believe that such a course of action is in the best interest of our Nation or consistent with our Constitution,” Pence said in the letter, adding that invoking the amendment “would set a terrible precedent.”

    The passage of the non-binding resolution is entirely symbolic, as Pence was under no obligation to consider it.

    Read more.


  • Dylan Stableford

    Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga. (Yahoo News)

    From QAnon to 'Molon Labe'

    While House Democrats argued that Trump failed to uphold his oath of office by inciting his supporters to storm the Capitol, Republicans scoffed at their argument, with some members of the GOP balking at new safety measures on Capitol Hill — like a metal detector — installed in the wake of the violence.

    In a speech on the House floor, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., a freshman congresswoman and supporter of the far-right QAnon conspiracy theory, was wearing a mask that said that "Molon Labe", an ancient Greek phrase meaning "Come and take it" which has been adopted by far right militias.

    "I would be remiss if I didn't address the atrocity occurring right here on the House floor today," Rep. Greg Steube, R-Fla., said, referring to having to go thru metal detectors to speak.

    "Take note America," he added. "This is what you have to look forward to in the Joe Biden administration."


  • Christopher Wilson

    Fourth GOP. House member says he'll vote yes on impeachment

    Rep. Fred Upton of Michigan announced his decision late Tuesday, saying while he would have preferred a bipartisan censure of President Trump he would vote yes. He joins Reps. Liz Cheney of Wyoming, John Katko of New York and Adam Kinzinger of Illinois.

  • Kate Murphy

    (House Speaker Nancy Pelosi speaks on the House Chamber floor Tuesday evening.)

    Pelosi: Trump must be removed from office immediately

    “The facts are very clear. The president called for this seditious attack," House Speaker Nancy Pelosi argued during the formal House debate over the resolution calling on Vice President Mike Pence to invoke the 25th Amendment to remove President Trump from office.

    Pelosi said Trump "must be removed from office immediately."

    "As the dangers escalated, he ignored and flat out rejected the pleas of Congress to call off his supporters, the rioters, the terrorists as they engaged in vandalism and violence," she said. "The president’s actions demonstrate his absolute inability to discharge the most basic and fundamental powers and duties of his office."

    Pelosi had said that if Pence did not act, Congress would vote Wednesday to impeach the president for a second time.

  • Dylan Stableford

    Members of the National Guard gather in front of the U.S. Capitol as the House of Representatives meets to consider a resolution demanding Vice President Mike Pence remove President Trump from office, Jan. 12, 2021. (Erin Scott/Reuters)

  • Dylan Stableford

    Raskin: 'Every person in this room could have died'

    Opening the formal debate over the resolution for Vice President Mike Pence to invoke the 25th Amendment to remove President Trump over his role inciting las week's C capitol riot, Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md., reminded his colleagues the gravity of the events that occurred on Jan. 6.

    "Every person in this room could have died," Raskin said.

    The Maryland Democrat is also leading the push to impeach Trump. He co-authored the articles of impeachment that are expected to be debated and voted on Wednesday by the House.

  • Dylan Stableford


