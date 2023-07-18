Trump pretrial hearing about classified documents in Florida lasts almost 2 hours. Judge to issue ruling 'promptly'

Pretrial hearings for former President Donald Trump's criminal trial began Tuesday at the Alto Lee Adams Sr. Courthouse on U.S. 1 at Orange Avenue.

The 2 p.m. hearing discussed how documents containing sensitive information would be handled and presented at trial and discussion of a trial date. Lawyers for Trump and codefendant Waltine "Walt" Nauta, his valet, are expected to attend the hearing.

Trump and Nauta were indicted on 37 and six counts, respectively, related to the mishandling of classified documents June 8 in Miami. Both have pleaded not guilty.

Tuesday's hearing: Here's what we know in advance

Trump was not at the hearing, but his valet and co-defendant Nauta attended the hearing with his lawyers.

This is the first hearing in the United States v. Donald Trump and Waltine Nauta trial, with U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon presiding.

3:50 p.m.: Hearing ends, no rulings issued

U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon did not issue any rulings today, following a nearly two-hour hearing. She said she'll be issuing a written ruling "promptly."

Donald Trump's attorney Todd Blanche urged Cannon to not set a trial date, but suggested if she must, to delay the trial until mid-November 2024 − after the presidential election.

3 p.m.: 'Hoping to catch a glimpse' of Trump

Lynn Rowe, 68, of Fort Pierce, was parked behind the downtown federal courthouse early Tuesday afternoon in an effort to see former President Donald Trump.

“I was just hoping to catch a glimpse,” she said.

Trump, however, was not expected to attend the pretrial hearing. He was expected to be in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, for a televised town hall with Fox News host Sean Hannity.

Rowe said she’d been there for a few minutes, but had circled around about three times to see if she could see anything.

“I think this is a great place to have it because you won't have as many people as you would in Miami,” she said.

2 p.m.: Trump/Nauta pretrial hearing scheduled to begin

The pretrial hearing was scheduled to begin inside the U.S. courthouse in Fort Pierce. Electronic devices are not permitted inside the courthouse. Information coming from the hearing courtroom will be sparse. There will be less updates here, but information will be posted when we receive it.

Alto Lee Adams, Sr. U.S. Courthouse in Fort Pierce at 101 N. U.S. 1. Adams practiced law in Fort Pierce for 14 years, and was appointed Circuit Court Judge for St. Lucie County in 1938. In 1940 Gov. Cone appointed him to the Florida Supreme Court where he served until 1951, the last two years as chief justice.

1:50 p.m. Fort Pierce attorney Sasha Dadan, representing Nauta, arrives

Attorney Sasha Dadan, of Fort Pierce, represents Waltine “Walt” Nauta, former President Donald Trump’s valet, or “body man” who is charged in the indictment with Trump. Nauta was indicted on six criminal counts related to the mishandling of classified documents.

Attorney Sasha Dadan, of Fort Pierce, Fla., represents Waltine “Walt” Nauta, former President Donald Trump’s valet, who along with Trump is facing federal criminal charges. She arrives Tuesday, July 18, 2023, for a pretrial hearing at the Alto Lee Adams Sr. U.S. Courthouse in Fort Pierce.

1:20 p.m. Attorneys arriving for Trump pretrial hearing in Fort Pierce

Some of former President Donald Trump's team of attorneys arrive on U.S. 1 in front of the Alto Lee Adams Sr. U.S. Courthouse. The hearing, beginning at 2 p.m., is about how sensitive classified documents found in Trump's Mar-a-Lago will be handled at trial. A trial date also will be discussed.

Some of former President Donald Trump's legal team arrive on U.S. 1 in front of the Alto Lee Adams Sr. U.S. Courthouse in Fort Pierce on July 18, 2023.

12:30 p.m. Entry into Alto Lee Adams Sr. Courthouse in Fort Pierce begins

People, mostly media, start going in to the Alto Lee Adams Sr. U.S. Courthouse on U.S. 1 at Orange Avenue in Fort Pierce. They are allowed in starting at noon for the 2 p.m. pretrial hearing where attorneys will discuss how documents containing sensitive information will be handled and presented at the criminal trial and discussion of a trial date. Lawyers for former President Donald Trump and codefendant Waltine "Walt" Nauta, his valet, are expected to attend the hearing.

12:15 p.m.: Ron DeSantis says Trump should not be criminally charged

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, one of Trump's top rivals for the Republican presidential ticket, said in South Carolina that the former president should have done more to stop the Jan. 6 Capitol riot but questioned whether his actions were criminal.

"Criminal charges is not just because you may have done something wrong, it's did you behave criminally, and I think what we've seen in this country is an attempt to criminalize politics and to try to criminalize differences," DeSantis said.

11:55 a.m.: Arkansas governor Asa Hutchinson calls on Trump to suspend campaign

Asa Hutchinson, who is running for the Republican nomination for president, called on Donald Trump to suspend his campaign after the former president said he was a target in the investigation into the deadly riot on Jan. 6, 2021 at the U.S. Capitol.

See my statement on the news that Donald Trump is a target of the #January6th Investigation: pic.twitter.com/jeor7zoUMi — Gov. Asa Hutchinson (@AsaHutchinson) July 18, 2023

11:20 a.m.: Fort Pierce traffic unrestricted around federal courthouse

Traffic is not restricted on U.S. 1 around the federal courthouse in Fort Pierce July 18, 2023, in advance of the pretrial hearing for former President Donald Trump and his valet Walt Nauta. Homeland Security keeps watch.

11:05 a.m.: Trump leads big in GOP voter polls, but overall 'unfavorable' rating rising

A major focus of today's hearing will be timing for a trial, which is still slated to begin on Aug. 14. Federal prosecutors have asked for a delay until Dec. 11, while Trump's lawyers have asked the judge to delay the proceedings indefinitely because of the voluminous evidence, and that he can't get a fair trial while campaigning for president in 2024.

Trump's request comes as polls continue to show him with gaping leads over rival Republicans for the party's 2024 nomination.

Over the weekend, Trump hailed his straw poll win at the Turning Point USA conference in West Palm Beach in a social media post in which he cited results giving him 85.7% of the votes.

But while GOP voter surveys show him as a clear favorite, general polls show him losing favor with the overall U.S. population. The political website FiveThirtyEight now registers Trump with a 56.3% unfavorable rating against a 40% favorable rating.

The 16.3 percentage point gap has been widening since Trump was first indicted in New York on charges related to a hush money payment to an adult film actress in the weeks before the 2016 presidential election. His difference between his favorable and unfavorable ratings is up 4.2 points, or 33%, since March 1.

10:15 a.m.: Trump says he's a 'target'

Donald Trump says he is a 'target' of the Jan. 6 criminal investigation, predicts arrest and indictment.

10 a.m.: Security visible in Fort Pierce around Alto Lee Adams Sr. Courthouse

Two federal protective service vehicles arrive on U.S. 1 in front of the courthouse.

Two Federal Protective Service vehicles are pictured Tuesday, July 18, 2023, on the sidewalk in front of the Alto Lee Adams Sr. U.S. Courthouse in Fort Pierce, Fla., ahead of the first pretrial hearing in United States v. Donald Trump and Waltine "Walt" Nauta.

9:40 a.m.: Heading to Trump pretrial hearing?

Peacocks are commonly seen in Fort Pierce. This one has a destination in mind.

A Peacock crosses South Fifth Street behind the Alto Lee Adams Sr. U.S. Courthouse in Fort Pierce, Fla., on Tuesday, July 18, 2023, hours before the first pretrial hearing in United States v. Donald Trump and Waltine "Walt" Nauta begins.

9 a.m.: Trump expects Judge Cannon will 'do the right thing'

United States District Judge Aileen Cannon, of the Southern District of Florida, is pictured in this 2021 portrait.

Cannon will again be under a microscope during today's court proceeding. Among those scrutinizing her every word and action, besides legal scholars, will be the defendant and former president himself.

The judge was one of the last jurists named to the federal bench by Trump during his lone term in the White House, and the former president this week served thinly-veiled notice of what he expects in return.

In an interview on Fox News with host Maria Bartiromo, Trump said Cannon "is a highly-respected judge, a very smart judge, and a very strong judge" when asked if he thought the Cannon would agree to his legal motions in the case.

Trump then added: "I'm very proud to have appointed her. She's very smart and very strong. And loves our country, I mean, loves our country. We need judges that love our country, so they do the right thing."

8:50 a.m.: No electronics allowed in federal courthouse in Fort Pierce

While most criminal and civil cases in Florida can be photographed or televised, federal court cases cannot. Cameras, broadcasting equipment, audio recording, laptops and even tweeting are forbidden.

The Alto Lee Adams Sr. U.S. Courthouse in Fort Pierce, Florida, is pictured Tuesday, July 18, 2023, ahead of the first pretrial hearing for former President Donald Trump and codefendant Waltine "Walt" Nauta.

Reporters and members of the media attending the hearing were not allowed to bring any electronics into the federal courthouse in Fort Pierce Tuesday morning ahead of registering with security to gain access to the hearing.

Court officials on Monday banned all cell phones and electronics from the Fort Pierce courthouse.

8:40 a.m.: Law enforcement gathers to keep Fort Pierce streets secure

About a dozen officers, mostly Fort Pierce police, get coffee and breakfast at Mervis Cafe in Fort Pierce, Fla., before heading to the Alto Lee Adams Sr. U.S. Courthouse on U.S. 1 at Orange Avenue, where a pretrial hearing is slated Tuesday, July 18, 2023, in advance of a federal criminal trial for former President Donald Trump and his valet Waltine "Walt" Nauta.

About a dozen officers, mostly Fort Pierce police, get coffee and breakfast at Mervis Cafe before heading to the courthouse.

8:25 a.m.: Line starts for Trump hearing in Fort Pierce

Citizens and media interested in attending a pretrial hearing for former President Donald Trump and codefendant Waltine "Walt" Nauta on Tuesday, July 18, 2023, line up at the Alto Lee Adams Sr. U.S. Courthouse on U.S. 1 at Orange Avenue in Fort Pierce, Fla.

Media began lining up outside the courthouse about 7 a.m. for registration that began at 8 a.m. All media members who registered were told to return at noon to gather in a jury assembly room. At 1 p.m. court officials will read off the names of the first 10 to 15 people who registered and they will be escorted into the courtroom of U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon ahead of the 2 p.m. hearing. The remaining media personnel will remain in the jury assembly room until the hearing ends.

Media outlets set up behind the Alto Lee Adams Sr. U.S. Courthouse in Fort Pierce, Fla., in advance of a pretrial hearing for former President Donald Trump and codefendant Waltine "Walt" Nauta, on Tuesday, July 18, 2023.

There appear to be three tents on the east side of U.S. 1 across from the courthouse where media entities have gathered.

8 a.m.: Fort Pierce quiet hours before Trump pretrial hearing

A sign in front of Dirty Martini Restaurant & Steakhouse in Fort Pierce, Fla., welcomes President Donald Trump to town on Tuesday, July 18, 2023. While a pretrial hearing for Trump and codefendant Waltine "Walt" Nauta was scheduled that day at the Alto Lee Adams Sr. U.S. Courthouse, neither defendant was expected to be in attendance.

Downtown Fort Pierce is business as usual six hours before the pretrial hearing gets underway. Some signs welcome the former president, although he is not expected to be at the hearing.

This article originally appeared on Treasure Coast Newspapers: Recap of Trump pretrial hearing on Mar-a-Lago docs in Fort Pierce