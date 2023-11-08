Live updates: Trump rally in Hialeah ahead of GOP debate

Wednesday night is the much-anticipated split-screen duel between Donald Trump's rally and the Republican presidential debate, both in Miami-Dade County.

The former president is coasting to the Republican nomination but former U.N. ambassador Nikki Haley is surging among Republican voters searching for an alternative, while Gov. Ron DeSantis picked up a key endorsement from Iowa's Republican governor Monday.

For Democrats, Wednesday night's competing events follow a weekend of hand-wringing over national voter surveys showing President Joe Biden trailing the Republican rivals, including Trump, in five crucial swing states. But on Tuesday, Democrats won at the ballot box, as their candidates kept control of the Virginia state legislature in highly-watched races while a pro-abortion measure passed by a wide margin in red Ohio.

At the GOP debate, five GOP rivals including entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy, former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie and U.S. Sen. Tim Scott, make an 11th-hour pitch to the nation.

Biden campaign rolls out ads aimed at Latino voters as Trump and MAGA 'descend on Florida'

Ahead of Trump's rally in South Florida, the Biden campaign released two Spanish-language, Hispanic-targeted ads it said are "focused on the unique diaspora groups that represent South Florida’s Hispanic community."

Biden-Harris 2024 said one ad, “Nuestros Sueños,” "highlights how President Biden’s agenda is delivering for South Florida Hispanics by rebuilding the economy, investing in Hispanic small businesses, and standing up against dictators."

The other ad, “Firme,” is aimed at Venezuelan-Americans and features "the experience of the Venezuelan diaspora community that fled Maduro’s dictatorial regime in search of freedom, democracy, and opportunity." The ad showcases how the Biden administration extended temporary protected status, or TPS, for Venezuelans in the United States.

A Trump supporter looks on before former President Donald Trump is scheduled to speak at Ted Hendricks Stadium at Henry Milander Park in Hialeah, Florida, Wednesday, November 8, 2023.

“Whether they are in Miami or Hialeah tomorrow, MAGA Republicans have failed Florida Hispanics and the countless people that have fled their country in search of liberty, democracy, and economic opportunity” said Biden-Harris 2024 Campaign Manager Julie Chavez Rodriguez in a statement.

“These ads will remind Hispanic voters in South Florida who really has their back. It’s President Biden fighting dictatorial regimes, protecting our democracy at home, and meaningfully investing in our community’s economic well-being. That’s the choice Hispanics will face next November: MAGA Republicans who say they have our back, and President Biden who is delivering for us.”

Unclear whether GOP debate or Trump rally will get more viewers, but Lincoln Project will be watching both

Leaders of the anti-Trump group The Lincoln Project will said they will be tracking both events this evening to gather material for their biting commercials. Founded in 2019 with the goal of defeating Trump politically, the organization of "Never Trumpers" plans to be active in six to nine competitive and swing states to deny Trump the votes needed to get to 270 electoral votes.

Founders Reed Galen and Rick Wilson said they will stress Trump's threat to democracy and use his own words against him.

"It will be democracy. It will be personal liberty," Wilcon said of the overall themes they will play up, in addition to the U.S. Supreme Court invalidation of Roe v. Wade. They will also highlight how a second Trump administration will "actively to take over the reins of justice in this country and use it politically," Galen said.

Trump supporters wait in line before former President Donald Trump is scheduled to speak at Ted Hendricks Stadium at Henry Milander Park in Hialeah, Florida, Wednesday, November 8, 2023.

"He's telling you what they are going to do," said Galen. "When they say they will go after the administrative state, it's all the stuff that makes government work. And they'll get rid of that. How many times do we have to see this? If you have any sense of history you know how this turns out."

Wilson said they will be mining the debate and Trump speeches for more material, although their archives are already well stocked with 2024 fodder.

"Our staff monitors all this stuff," said Wilson. "All of it adds up. You have no idea how much video we have right now."

A GOP red wave in 2024? Not so fast, say Democratic voters and Biden campaign officials

Democrats sought to re-write the script ahead of tonight's main events by focusing on what they say are bellwether election results on Tuesday.

In Virginia, Democratic candidates held on to the state Senate and flipped the House, dealing a blow to GOP rising star Gov. Glenn Youngkin. In Ohio, voters approved a ballot item protecting the right to an abortion, with the Biden campaign noting it is the seventh state since 2022 where voters have supported reproductive rights.

In Kentucky, Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear was re-elected. In Pennsylvania, voters elected Democrat Daniel McCaffery to the state's high court.

A Trump supporter reacts before former President Donald Trump is scheduled to speak at Ted Hendricks Stadium at Henry Milander Park in Hialeah, Florida, Wednesday, November 8, 2023.

All this followed Florida Democrat Donna Deegan's victory in the Jacksonville mayoral election six months ago.

On Wednesday, the Biden campaign boasted that after winning the 2020 election with the most votes ever, 81 million, Biden and Democrats have kept the momentum going through 2022 midterms and now the off-year elections.

"Just three years later, President Biden now presides over the best midterm & off-year combo for a president’s party in 20 years," the campaign said in a statement.

Antonio Finns, Valentina Palm and Hannah Phillips are journalists at The Palm Beach Post. Help support our journalism and subscribe today.

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Post: Trump rally in Hialeah ahead of GOP debate in Miami