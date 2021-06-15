Live updates Tuesday: Debunked rumors, Murdaugh family statement, crime expert explains

Lana Ferguson
Investigators are likely looking for more than one suspect in the Murdaugh killings, and they won’t be saying much about the case until those arrests are made, a retired police detective and criminal investigator says.

Paul Murdaugh, 22, and his mother Maggie Murdaugh, 52, of the powerhouse South Carolina legal family, were found shot to death outside their home in Colleton County on June 7. Those close to the double homicide investigation, including the family and law enforcement, have remained mostly quiet since.

The dearth of official information from those involved in the investigation has prompted speculation and questions, while state and local law enforcement remain mum.

Those with information regarding this double homicide can contact Crime Stoppers at 888-CRIMESC (888-274-6372).

DEBUNKING THE RUMORS

Tuesday, 2 p.m.: As officials remain tightlipped about the double homicide investigation, rumors have begun circulating.

Who are the suspects? What weapons were used? Is this tied to the 2019 fatal boat crash?

Read what we know here: The Murdaugh murder case is rife with rumors and questions. Here’s what we know

- Lana Ferguson, John Monk, Jake Shore

CRIME EXPERT TALKS INVESTIGATION

Tuesday, 12:17 p.m.: Investigators are likely looking for more than one suspect since more than one weapon was used in the double homicide, Joe Giacalone, retired New York Police Department detective sergeant and John Jay College of Criminal Justice adjunct professor, tells The Island Packet.

He also said how a person is killed and what weapon plays a role in any homicide investigation.

To him, the multiple gunshot wounds both Paul and Maggie sustained “seems like overkill” if they perpetrator or perpetrators just wanted them dead.

From left: Alex Murdaugh, his wife Maggie Murdaugh, and their sons Paul Murdaugh and Alex &#x00201c;Buster&#x00201d; Murdaugh Jr.
Investigators are likely collecting and combing through lots of pieces of potential evidence as well as conducting interviews, which typically begins with those closest to the victims.

As for the absence of public information on the case, Giacalone says that’s typical.

“It’s going to be awhile” before more information is released, he said. “It’s the right way to play it. Keep everybody guessing. You keep the bad guy guessing. They’ll think they’ve gotten away with it and might make a mistake.”

- Lana Ferguson

8 DAYS WITH NO ARREST

Tuesday, 11:27 a.m.: Today marks the eighth day in the double homicide case where no arrest has been made and no suspect has been publicly named.

“I have no additional information to release at this time, as our investigation is ongoing,” SLED spokesperson Tommy Crosby.

- Lana Ferguson

An unidentified car blocks the approach to the Murdaugh family property on Tuesday, June 8, 2021 near the dog kennels where Maggie Murdaugh, 52, and her son Paul Murdaugh, 22, died from gunshot wounds in an apparent homicide in Colleton County.
MURDAUGH FAMILY STATEMENT

Monday, 7:44 a.m.: In a Good Morning America segment, reporter Eva Pilgrim says: “The Murdaugh family releasing a statement saying they are devastated by the deaths but appreciative of law enforcement’s ongoing efforts to find whoever is responsible for these heinous crimes.”

National and international news outlets have tuned in to South Carolina to watch this case unfold.

- Lana Ferguson

FORMER SC LAWMAKER TWEETS ABOUT MURDAUGH DEATHS

Friday, 9:56 a.m.: National attorney and former SC House of Representative Bakari Sellers quote tweeted a McClatchy article about the joint funeral for Paul and Maggie Murdaugh saying he’s sending prayers to Alex Murdaugh, Paul’s dad and Maggie’s husband.

“‘Big Red’ is a kind gentle soul. Keep him in your prayers as this week he’s lost his wife, son, and father,” he tweets.

The tweet had 18 total retweets and 149 likes.

In 2006, when Sellers was elected to the S.C. House of Representatives, he became the youngest member of the legislature and the youngest African American elected official in the nation. He is also a CNN political commentator.

- Lana Ferguson

You can follow our previous coverage here.

The recent killings have also revived interest in and discussion of the 2019 fatal boat crash in Beaufort County, in which Paul Murdaugh was facing three felony charges. The state Attorney General’s Office has said the criminal investigation would remain open, despite its intent to dismiss those charges.

