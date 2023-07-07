Live updates: Two men charged in the shooting death of of 10-year-old boy near Belleville

Two men have been charged in the death of 10-year-old Brandon E. Scott, who was shot and killed on Monday night at his family home on Roosevelt Avenue near Belleville.

Devin Dunbar, 20, of Riaza Square Street., Florissant, Missouri; and Jaylen P. Nicks, of Sugar Pine Drive, Florissant, Missouri, 26, are each charged with first-degree murder, authorities announced Friday. They are being held on $1, 250,000 bond in St. Louis County.

The suspects are acquainted with the family and``individuals connected to the scene,” Belleville Police Master Sgt. Shane Brown, deputy commander of the Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis., said at a press conference Friday morning.

“We’re confident this is not just a random act of violence,” he said.

Brandon was shot and killed Monday night at his home in the 1800 block of Roosevelt Avenue. The home is in St. Clair County and near the city limits of Belleville.

Deputies found the youth when they responded to a 9:57 p.m. report of someone being shot, according to Sgt. James Hendricks of the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Department. Brandon was pronounced dead at 10:59 p.m. at Memorial Hospital in Belleville, according to St. Clair County Coroner Calvin Dye Sr.

Brandon’s father, Wendel Scott Jr., told the BND this week that Brandon was playing a video game when someone shot at the house.

Scott and Brandon’s aunt, Debbie Moore, said Friday they are thankful to the Major Case Squad and the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Department for all of their work on case.

Scott said he is “very elated to know that the people who killed my son have been arrested and will be punished.”

He said he and his family ``plan to see this case to the end and the two people who are responsible receive justice to the fullest extent of the law.” He said it is a happy day but the ``real happiness will come when these people are sentenced in a court of law.”

Responding to the news that the arrests were made, Moore shouted: “Thank you, Lord. Thank you, Jesus. Oh God is good. “

The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis is continuing its investigation.

Anyone with information should call 618-825-5200 or 618-825-2051.