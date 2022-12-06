Live updates: U.S. Senate runoff election between Raphael Warnock, Herschel Walker

A month after Georgia’s two U.S. Senate candidates battled to an almost even draw, voters across the Peach State once again went to the polls. This time, only one man can win: either incumbent Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock, or Republican challenger Herschel Walker.

It’s the second runoff election in two years for Warnock, who defeated Kelly Loeffler in a 2020 special election to finish the final two years of Sen. Johnny Isakson’s last term.

In November, Warnock received 1,941,275 votes (49.4% of the vote) to Walker’s 1,906,192 (48.5%). Libertarian candidate Chase Oliver, despite receiving a paltry 81,173 votes, managed to play the spoiler because of how evenly split the major party candidates were.

Did either candidate make significant headway in the past month? Tuesday night should bring that answer. Polls close at 7 p..m., and early voting tallies should be available by 8 p.m. in many Georgia counties.