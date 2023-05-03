Live updates: U.S. Supreme Court denies stay of execution for Darryl Barwick

Convicted murderer Darryl Barwick is facing his last hours as the countdown to his 6 p.m. ET execution looms at Florida State Prison in Raiford.

Barwick was 19 years old in 1986 when he saw 24-year-old Rebecca Wendt sunbathing by the pool of her apartment complex in Panama City and followed her home. After watching her he went back to his house nearby to grab a knife and gloves and broke into her apartment, stabbing her 37 times.

Barwick confessed, telling officers he only meant to rob Wendt and stabbed her after she resisted. However, the medical examiner’s office found semen on the comforter wrapped around Wendt’s body

Barwick execution will be third in three months

After a three-and-a-half year hiatus brought on by COVID-19, DeSantis has signed death warrants for three death row inmates in less than three months.

On Feb. 23, Donald Dillbeck, 59, was executed for the 1990 murder of Faye Vann outside a Tallahassee mall. On April 12, Louis Bernard Gaskin, 56, was executed for murdering a couple in Palm Coast in 1989.

Dillbeck was the first prisoner executed in Florida since 2019 and the 100th prisoner executed since the death penalty was reinstated in Florida in 1975, according to the Department of Corrections.

Barwick has spent 36 years on death row, nearly double U.S. average

Now 56, Barwick has been on death row for 36 years – 12 years longer than his victim, Rebecca Wendt, lived. Gov. Ron DeSantis signed his death warrant on April 4.

Barwick was initially sentenced to death in 1987, but the Florida Supreme Court overturned the conviction and ordered a new trial. He was convicted again in 1992 and was sentenced to death after a unanimous jury recommendation, according to a document from Attorney General Ashley Moody’s office that was filed Monday at the Supreme Court.

State and federal courts have rejected a series of appeals by Barwick.

The number of prisoners on death row across the United States continues to decline while the average amount of time they have been on death row approaches 19 years, according to a report from the Department of Justice Bureau of Justice Statistics.

Stay of execution denied for Darryl Barwick, execution will proceed

Darryl Barwick

Darryl Barwick is scheduled to be executed tonight after the U.S. Supreme Court rejected a last-minute petition by Barwick's attorneys on Wednesday.

The application for a writ of certiorari was presented to Justice Clarence Thomas.

Barwick’s attorneys contended in the U.S. Supreme Court filings that Barwick’s due-process rights were violated because of a “standardless” clemency process. They wrote that the state has not granted clemency to any people sentenced to death in 40 years.

“Due process requires that Mr. Barwick be provided a proceeding where the standards are clear and include considerations beyond the condemned’s guilt,” one of the filings said. “Clemency is a critical stage of the death penalty scheme. It is the only stage at which factors like remorse, rehabilitation, racial and geographic influences, and other factors that the legal system does not correct can be considered.”

Barwick’s attorneys also pointed to Barwick having a “neurodevelopmental disorder” that affected his psychological development and that he suffered abuse as a child. He had a clemency interview in 2021.

This article originally appeared on Pensacola News Journal: Darryl Barwick: live updates at Florida execution murder Rebecca Wendt