Live updates | Ukraine: civilian ship sinking in Mariupol

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
The Associated Press
·9 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Iryna Vereshchuk
    Ukrainian politician

KYIV, Ukraine -- Ukraine says a civilian ship is sinking in the port of the besieged city of Mariupol after Russian forces fired on it.

The Ukrainian Interior Ministry said in a statement Tuesday that the ship was struck during “shelling from the sea” by Russia, causing a fire in the engine room. The crew was rescued, including one injured crew member, it added.

The ministry said the ship was flying the flag of the Dominican Republic and posted a picture of a cargo vessel. It didn’t specify how many people were on board or the nationalities of the crew members.

Russian forces have been bombarding Mariupol for weeks as they try to tighten control over Ukraine’s southeastern coastline.

___

KEY DEVELOPMENTS IN THE RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR:

— Ukraine says Russia preparing offensive in southeast

— Zelenskyy to address UN amid outrage over civilian deaths

Japan’s top envoy brings back 20 Ukrainians from Poland

— Go to https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine for more coverage

___

OTHER DEVELOPMENTS:

BRUSSELS — Ursula von der Leyen, the president of the European Union’s executive Commission, will travel to Kyiv this week to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Her spokesman, Eric Mamer, said Tuesday that her trip will come to ahead of a special pledging meeting in Warsaw over the weekend. It is the second such high-level trip by EU officials. European Parliament President Roberta Metsola went to Ukraine last week.

___

GENEVA — An international Red Cross team has shelved for Tuesday hopes of entering the besieged Ukrainian city of Mariupol after being held overnight by police in a town about 20 kilometers (12 miles) to the west.

The International Committee of the Red Cross, which has been trying to get a small team into Mariupol since Friday as part of efforts to escort beleaguered civilians out and aid in, said the team held by police in Manhush was released overnight. It did not identify the nationality of the police involved.

The ICRC said in a statement that the team’s focus now is on the evacuation operation, and the “incident yesterday shows how volatile and complex the operation to facilitate safe passage around Mariupol has been for our team.”

Jason Straziuso, an ICRC spokesman, said the team was “not planning on trying to enter Mariupol today. Our team’s humanitarian efforts today are focused on helping the evacuation efforts in nearby areas.”

___

COPENHAGEN, Denmark — Denmark’s Foreign Ministry says the country is expelling 15 Russian intelligence officers who worked at Russia’s Embassy in Copenhagen.

The ministry said the Russian ambassador was informed of the decision on Tuesday. It said Denmark strongly condemned “Russia’s brutality against Ukrainian civilians in Bucha” and stressed that “deliberate attacks on civilians are a war crime.”

The officers have two weeks to leave Denmark. Foreign Minister Jeppe Kofod said “they pose a risk to our national security that we cannot ignore.”

The move came after France and Germany on Monday announced the expulsion of dozens of Russians with diplomatic status.

France plans to expel 35. The French Foreign Ministry cited national security reasons for the expulsions, saying the Russian diplomats were conducting “activities contrary to our security interests.” It gave no details.

___

MADRID -- A senior Spanish official says it is “very hard” for the European Union to take measures against Russia’s natural gas sector because some of the bloc’s countries are dependent on it for their energy supply and the EU’s strength lies in its unity.

Teresa Ribera, Spain’s minister for ecological transition, said Tuesday “it is very difficult to explain to European public opinion and Ukrainian society that we are still importing Russian energy that finances this war” in Ukraine.

The EU gets around 40% of its natural gas from Russia.

She said the energy imports create “obvious moral tension,” adding that accusations of Russian war crimes in Bucha in recent days increased the pressure on the EU to act.

She said Spain should invest in industrial-scale solar power facilities to improve the EU’s energy self-sufficiency.

___

BRUSSELS — France’s finance minister said there is “total determination” among all 27 European Union member countries to reinforce sanctions against Russia after evidence of the deliberate killing of Ukrainian civilians emerged.

Bruno Le Maire, whose country currently holds the EU presidency, spoke ahead of a meeting of finance ministers Tuesday where possible new measures were to be discussed.

Le Maire noted that French President Emmanuel Macron has made clear he is open to extending sanctions to coal and oil. He added: “We will see what the position of the other member states will be, but I think there is a possibility to have unity on the 27 member states on these new sanctions.”

EU sanctions imposed on Russia following its invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24 have hit many sectors of the country’s economy but the bloc so far has stayed away from sanctions that would sap its supply of Russian energy.

___

LVIV, Ukraine — Seven humanitarian corridors will be open on Tuesday, including from the besieged port city of Mariupol and the Russian-controlled Berdyansk, Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said on the messaging app Telegram.

According to Vereshchuk’s post, residents of Mariupol and Berdyansk will be able to leave to Zaporizhzhia on their own transport. Corridors will also be open from the city of Tokmak in the Zaporizhzhia region and cities of Severodonetsk, Lysychansk, Popasna and Hirske in the Luhansk region.

Vereshchuk said in the same post that the Russian troops “don’t allow anyone to enter Mariupol,” and that the Russians “blocked the representatives of the International Committee of the Red Cross” in the settlement of Manhush just west of Mariupol.

Vereshchuk said that, after negotiations, the Red Cross representatives “were released at night and sent to Zaporizhzhia.”

It was not immediately clear from Vereshchuk’s statement whether Russia has agreed to halt the fighting along the announced corridors. Some of the Ukrainian efforts to evacuate civilians via humanitarian corridors had previously failed as fighting along them continued even despite agreements with Russia.

___

LONDON — British defense officials say Ukrainian forces have taken back more territory as Russian troops continue to retreat in Ukraine’s north.

Britain’s Ministry of Defense says Ukrainian forces “have retaken key terrain” after forcing Russian units to retreat north of Kyiv and around the northern city of Chernihiv. The ministry says “low-level fighting is likely to continue in some parts of the newly recaptured regions, but diminish significantly over this week as the remainder of Russian forces withdraw.”

In an intelligence update posted online, the U.K. says many of the Russian units “are likely to require significant re-equipping and refurbishment before being available to redeploy for operations in eastern Ukraine.”

Ukrainian and Western officials say Russia is refocusing its offensive on the Donbas region of eastern Ukraine.

___

BERLIN — Germany’s president is admitting mistakes in policy toward Russia in his previous job as foreign minister.

President Frank-Walter Steinmeier served twice as ex-Chancellor Angela Merkel’s foreign minister, most recently from 2013 to 2017, and before that as ex-Chancellor Gerhard Schroeder’s chief of staff. In that time, Germany pursued dialogue with Russian President Vladimir Putin and cultivated close energy ties.

Steinmeier told ZDF television Tuesday that “we failed on many points,” including efforts to encourage Russia toward democracy and respecting human rights.

The president conceded that “there were different assessments” of Russia among European countries. He added: “It is true that we should have taken the warnings of our eastern European partners more seriously, particularly regarding the time after 2014” and the building of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline.

Sticking to that project was a mistake that cost Germany “a lot of credit and credibility” in eastern Europe, he said. Chancellor Olaf Scholz suspended the pipeline in the week Russia invaded Ukraine.

___

LVIV, Ukraine — Ukraine’s General Staff reports Tuesday morning that Russia is regrouping its troops and preparing for an offensive in Donbas.

“The goal is to establish full control over the territory of Donetsk and Luhansk regions,” the update posted on the General Staff’s Facebook page says.

In the Donetsk and Luhansk regions, the Russian military are focusing their efforts on taking control of Popasna and Rubizhne cities, as well as establishing full control over Mariupol, the General Staff said. Other towns and settlements in the two regions are subject to continued shelling.

The Russian troops also continue to block Kharkiv, according to the General Staff.

___

BANGKOK — A report by the World Bank says disruptions to supplies of commodities, financial strains and higher prices are among the shocks from the war in Ukraine that will slow economies in Asia in coming months.

The report released Tuesday forecasts slower growth and rising poverty in the Asia-Pacific region this year. Growth for the region is estimated at 5%, down from the original forecast of 5.4%. It anticipates that China, the region’s largest economy, will expand at a 5% pace.

The report says “multiple shocks” are adding to troubles for people and for businesses and that governments whose finances have been stretched by the pandemic have less capacity to help.

___

UNITED NATIONS — A top official in the global campaign against the use of land mines is urging Russia to halt the use in Ukraine of these weapons that too often kill and maim civilians.

Alicia Arango Olmos, Colombia’s ambassador to the United Nations in Geneva and this year’s president of the state parties to the 1997 convention banning the production and use of land mines, expressed deep concern at media reports that Russia is using land mines in its war in Ukraine.

She pointed to Human Rights Watch which said on March 29 that Ukrainian explosive ordnance disposal technician located banned anti-personnel mines in the eastern Kharkiv region a day earlier.

The rights group said Russia is known to possess the type of mines that were discovered, but Ukraine doesn’t have them.

Arango Olmos told a news conference Monday that Ukraine is one of the 164 state parties to the convention, but Russia is not.

Monday was the International Day for Mine Awareness and Assistance in Mine Action.

Recommended Stories

  • WH: Russia sees 'West will not break,' revises plans

    U.S. national security adviser Jake Sullivan warns that Russia is shifting its focus in its war against Ukraine to the country's east and south, after experiencing a stronger-than-expected defense by Ukrainians supported by Western allies. (April 4)

  • Aerials show devastation in Ukraine's Mariupol

    STORY: Mariupol, which is normally home to about 400,000 people, has been under heavy bombardment for weeks. The city was Russia's main target in Ukraine's southeastern region of Donbas.Civilians trapped there have been sheltering in basements with little food, power, or running water.Nearly 5,000 people have been killed in Mariupol, local officials said on March 28. Ninety percent of buildings had been damaged and about 40% had been destroyed.

  • France's Medesis Pharma surges on funding request for nuclear contamination drugs

    The company, whose stock rose 47%, said its products were relevant to the war in Ukraine, which has raised the risk of nuclear war, as well as to European plans to increase nuclear generation as countries seek to reduce reliance on Russian energy and secure carbon-free electricity. "Three drugs are specifically intended for the treatment of large populations contaminated or irradiated after a civil or military nuclear accident," the group said, as it announced a funding request to France's Defence Innovation Agency (DIA).

  • U.S. supporting prosecutors collecting evidence on Ukraine atrocities -spokesperson

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The United States is supporting an international team of prosecutors and experts to help collect and analyze evidence of atrocities following Russia's invasion of Ukraine and hold those responsible accountable, a spokesperson said on Monday. International outrage has spread over killings of civilians in northern Ukraine, where a mass grave and bodies with their hands bound were found on the roadside in Bucha, a town reclaimed from Russian forces as Moscow shifted the focus of the fighting elsewhere. The United States has previously said that members of Russia's military had committed war crimes in Ukraine since the invasion was ordered by Russian President Vladimir Putin in February.

  • Ukraine tribute murals vandalized

    Ukraine tribute murals vandalized.

  • Russia-Ukraine war live updates: Zelenskyy makes impassioned plea, citing hundreds killed in Bucha

    Photographs and video out of Bucha, near Kyiv, showed destroyed tanks and armored vehicles, along with dead bodies.

  • Germany has seized control of a local unit of Russian natural-gas giant Gazprom, saying it will do 'what is necessary' to maintain energy supply in the country

    Germany's economy ministry said it acted after Gazprom Germania was acquired by two companies of unclear ownership.

  • Consumers Have Good News for Tesla, Ford and GM

    The recent spike in gas prices may not have turned consumers away from gas and diesel cars, but it has changed the perception of EVs.

  • Mantas Kvedaravicius Dies: Lithuanian Film Director Of ‘Mariupolis’ Shot Dead In Ukraine At 45

    The Ukrainian Defence Ministry is reporting that Lithuanian film director Mantas Kvedaravicius was killed Saturday in Mariupol, the under siege Ukrainian city and subject of his documentary films. Hollywood & Media Deaths In 2022: Photo Gallery “While (he was) trying to leave Mariupol, Russian occupiers killed Lithuanian director Mantas Kvedaravicius,” the ministry’s information agency tweeted […]

  • Capitol attack rioter gets 3.5 years in prison for illegal possession of guns

    Samuel Fisher was also a self-declared dating coach who sold a $150 package of misogynistic tips for men to pick up women Trump supporters protest during a Stop the Steal rally on 6 January 2021. Photograph: Stephanie Keith/Reuters A rioter who believed the QAnon conspiracy theory and joined the insurrection by extremist supporters of Donald Trump at the US Capitol on 6 January 2021, as they attempted to overturn his election defeat, has been sentenced in New York to 3.5 years in prison. Samuel

  • Fresno State professor: Russia’s war in Ukraine may end in a stalemate, and that’s OK

    Commentary by Andrew Fiala.

  • Jets to meet with standout WR prospects Garrett Wilson, Chris Olave

    Ohio State standout WRs Chris Olave and Garrett Wilson are reportedly meeting with the Jets on Monday.

  • Kyiv mayor says all European payments to Russia are 'bloody'

    GENEVA (Reuters) -The mayor of Kyiv urged European politicians to cut all commercial ties with Moscow, saying on Tuesday that all payments to Russia were "bloody money" that would fuel what he called a "genocide of Ukrainians". The United States and Europe are planning new sanctions after dead civilians were found in recaptured satellite towns near Kyiv, including a shallow mass grave in Bucha, but Russian gas exports to Europe continue.

  • Zelenskyy says the full withdrawal of Russian troops is the 'bare minimum' he will accept

    Vladimir Putin is "making these authoritarian decisions. What do we need this bloodshed, drama, performance for?" Zelenskyy said on Sunday.

  • Man accused of stealing woman’s car, kidnapping 10-year-old son in Goodwill parking lot

    Atlanta police said the child’s mother got out of the car in the parking lot of the Goodwill on Ralph David Abernathy Boulevard. Police said Darius White jumped into the car while it was running with the 10-year-old still sitting in the back.

  • Biden urges Putin war crimes trial after Bucha killings

    STORY: U.S. President Joe Biden on Monday accused Russian President Vladimir Putin of war crimes and called for a trial, adding to the global outcry over civilian killings in the Ukrainian town of Bucha as more graphic images of their deaths emerged."This guy is brutal. And what's happening in Bucha is outrageous, and everyone's seen it."Footage and photographs showed mass graves, and bodies of civilians lying in the street, next to toppled bicycles or grocery bags... some with their hands tied and gunshot wounds to the head, after Ukrainian forces seized the town back from Russian troops. "We have to gather the information. We have to continue to provide Ukraine with the weapons they need to continue the fight. And we have to get all the details so this can be an actual, have a war crimes trial." Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Monday while touring the devastation in Bucha that the deaths constituted genocide by Russian troops."You are here today and can see what happened. We know of thousands of people killed and tortured, with severed limbs, raped women, murdered children. I think it is more than… This is a genocide.”The Kremlin denied any accusations of murdering civilians, and said the graves and corpses in Bucha had been staged.Before Bucha, Ukraine and its Western allies accused Russian forces of targeting civilians, citing the bombing of a maternity hospital in Mariupol and a theater marked as sheltering children.The International Criminal Court has already begun an investigation. Rebecca Hamilton, Associate professor of law at American University Washington College of Law, says while it can take years to bring a defendant to trial for war crimes, it is a worthwhile pursuit. "The people who are victims and survivors of the crimes that we are seeing deserve justice. And as an international community and these prosecutions would take place in an international forum, it sends a strong, expressive signal that these kinds of activities are not acceptable."U.S. defense officials said the Pentagon could not independently confirm the atrocities. Biden previously called Putin a war criminal following Moscow's Feb. 24 invasion of its neighbor - words the Kremlin has said further damaged U.S.-Russian ties.

  • Lisa Murkowski, Mitt Romney Announce Support For Ketanji Brown Jackson

    Three Republican senators — including Susan Collins — have now said they will vote to confirm the Supreme Court nominee.

  • Jack Dorsey says he’s ‘partially to blame’ for centralization of the Internet

    Jack Dorsey, co-founder and former chief executive at Twitter TWTR, said he is “partially to blame” for the centralization of the Internet.

  • Germany declares 'significant number' of Russian diplomats as undesirable

    Germany decided on Monday to declare undesirable a "significant number" of officials at the Russian embassy, Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said, adding that Berlin would also boost its support to Ukraine's armed forces. "The images from Bucha testify to an unbelievable brutality on the part of the Russian leadership and those who follow its propaganda," Baerbock said in a statement, referring to civilian killings in north Ukraine. "The Federal Government has therefore decided today to declare undesirable a significant number of members of the Russian Embassy who have worked here in Germany every day against our freedom, against the cohesion of our society."

  • Russian Ships Switch Flags at Record Rate on Sanctions Scrutiny

    (Bloomberg) -- Many more Russian-flagged vessels than usual switched their flags to other countries in March, possibly to conceal their ties to Moscow and avoid being caught up in sanctions over the invasion of Ukraine, according to maritime consultancy Windward Ltd. Most Read from BloombergA 30-Year-Old Crypto Billionaire Wants to Give His Fortune AwayChina Finds New Virus Subtype as Daily Cases Exceed 13,000Ukraine Update: Kyiv Warns Russia Is Adding Troops in MoldovaUkraine Update: More Talks