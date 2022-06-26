Live updates | Biden praises allies for unity on Ukraine

The Associated Press
·4 min read
In this article:
  Joe Biden
    Joe Biden
    46th president of the United States since 2021

ELMAU, Germany (AP) — The Latest on the G-7 summit, the annual meeting of the leading democratic economies, which this year is being held in Germany's Bavarian Alps:

U.S. President Joe Biden says Russian President Vladimir Putin hoped the West would “splinter” as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine drags on.

But Biden praised the allies who have stuck together and stood up to the Kremlin during the four months of war, applying sanctions on Russia while sending weaponry to Ukraine.

Greeting German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Sunday, Biden praised his counterpart for helping to sustain the pressure on Russia and exhorted him to keep at it — a central message of Biden's five-day trip to meet allies at summits in Germany and Spain.

“We have to stay together, because Putin has been counting on from the beginning that somehow NATO and the G7 would splinter,” Biden said. “But we haven’t and we’re not going to.”

Biden added: “We can’t let this aggression take the form it has and get away with it.”

Scholz, who is hosting the annual Group of Seven summit in the Bavarian alps, greeted Biden on a balcony overlooking what the U.S. leader called a “magnificent” view of lush greenery and towering peaks.

Biden credited Scholz for helping to lead the European in standing up to Russia, saying his tough response “had a great impact on the rest of Europe to move.”

___

KEY DEVELOPMENTS:

— U.S. President Joe Biden has arrived in Germany’s Bavarian alps for the annual G-7 meeting.

___

OTHER DEVELOPMENTS:

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is urging fellow Group of Seven leaders not to give in to “fatigue” over the war in Ukraine.

Johnson has expressed concern that divisions may emerge in the pro-Ukraine alliance as the four-month-old war grinds on. He says allies should not pressure Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to concede territory in exchange for a cease fire.

The British leader said at a G-7 summit in Germany on Sunday that it was a principle that “a free, independent sovereign country like Ukraine should not be violently invaded and should not have its boundaries changed by force.”

Asked whether he thought France and Germany were doing enough, Johnson praised the “huge strides” made by Germany to arm Ukraine and cut imports of Russian gas.

He did not mention France.

___

U.S. President Joe Biden says that the United States and other Group of Seven leading economies intend to announce a ban on imports of gold from Russia.

They hope that measure will further isolate Russia economically over its invasion of Ukraine.

Biden announced the step Sunday at the start of the G-7 annual summit, which this year is being held in Germany.

Senior Biden administration officials said gold is Moscow’s second largest export after energy, and that banning imports would make it more difficult for Russia to participate in global markets.

Biden’s Twitter feed said Russia “rakes in tens of billions of dollars” from the sale of its gold, its second largest export after energy.

Britain says gold exports were worth about $15.5 billion to the Russian economy in 2021 and that gold’s value for the Russian elite has increased since the war began, as wealthy Russians seek to skirt Western sanctions.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson says a ban by G-7 countries on Russian gold will “directly hit Russian oligarchs and strike at the heart of Putin’s war machine.”

___

Germany wants countries to join together in a ‘climate club’ to tackle global warming.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz will push his plan at this year’s G-7 summit, which he is hosting from Sunday.

The ‘climate club’ idea was first floated by Yale economist William Nordhaus, who said the voluntary nature of existing climate agreements hasn’t brought sufficient progress.

Members of the club would agree on ambitious emissions targets and exempt each other from climate-related trade tariffs.

Experts say success depends on getting a critical mass of countries to join that would include major economies from Europe, North America and Asia.

That could put pressure on major polluters in the developing world, such as China and India, to step up their efforts or see their exports slapped with tariffs.

___

U.S. President Joe Biden has arrived in Germany’s Bavarian alps for the annual meeting of the leading democratic economies, with the war in Ukraine and its consequences taking center stage.

Biden and his Group of Seven allies plan discussions on how to ensure energy supplies and tackle inflation against the backdrop of Russia’s invasion.

The G-7 summit also aims to make sure that the global coalition working to punish the Kremlin for the four-month-old war holds firm.

Biden was to begin his visit Sunday with a bilateral meeting with the summit’s host, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

In the afternoon Biden was to meet in both formal and informal settings with the leaders of Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the European Union.

___

Follow AP’s coverage of the G-7 summit: https://apnews.com/hub/g-7-summit

