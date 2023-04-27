Live updates: Vallow Daybell’s daughter had ‘sharp trauma’ to bones, FBI expert says

This is a breaking news story. Check back to idahostatesman.com for updates.

An 18-person jury —including six alternates — listened to hours of testimony Wednesday regarding the autopsy results of Lori Vallow Daybell’s children.

At the end of the roughly eight-week trial, the 12 remaining jurors are expected to decide whether the 49-year-old Rexburg mother murdered two of her children, 7-year-old Joshua Jaxon “JJ” Vallow and 16-year-old Tylee Ryan, or encouraged or commanded someone else to kill them.

Chief Forensic Pathologist Garth Warren during his testimony Wednesday said JJ died from asphyxiation, while his sister, Tylee, was killed, but he’s not sure how. This was the first time that the autopsy results were publicized.

“This is a homicide,” Warren said Tuesday, regarding Tylee’s death. “I just can’t tell you why.” Warren, who works for the Ada County Coroner’s Office, said that Tylee’s death was ruled a “homicide by unspecified means.”

Vallow Daybell and her husband, Chad Daybell, are both charged with the first-degree murders of JJ and Tylee and also face three counts of conspiracy to commit murder.

The Daybells, who had a months-long affair before getting married, are being tried separately. Lori Daybell’s trial began early this month and could last another four weeks.

Vallow Daybell is accused of conspiring to kill Chad Daybell’s then-wife, Tammy Daybell. Chad Daybell — who has a hearing scheduled for May 4 — faces a first-degree murder charge in Tammy Daybell’s death.

Chad and Lori got married on a Hawaii beach two weeks after Tammy Daybell’s body was buried in a Utah cemetery, according to witnesses throughout the trial.

Authorities said they believe Vallow Daybell’s brother Alex Cox also conspired to kill JJ, Tylee and Tammy Daybell, according to the indictment filed by prosecution teams from Madison and Fremont counties. Cox died of natural causes in 2019.

Vallow Daybell also faces a felony charge for allegedly conspiring to kill her fourth husband, Charles Vallow, with her brother.

FBI forensic anthropologist Angi Christensen — who examined Tylee’s skeletal remains — is expected to continue testifying Thursday morning. Christensen said Tylee’s bones had “sharp trauma” to five areas in her pelvic region.

9:15 a.m. — FBI says damage to Tylee’s bones was caused by sharp object

The trial picked back up Thursday by resuming Christensen’s testimony.

Sitting in the courtroom were Tammy’s sister Samantha Gwilliam and her husband, Jason Gwilliam, as well as J.J.’s grandparents, Kay and Larry Woodcock.

On Wednesday, Christensen told the court that she observed five areas in Tylee’s “pelvic region” that had damage. Christensen said three bones had “sharp trauma” from an unidentified tool. Christensen couldn’t identify the tool but said it was something with a bevel or a point. Evidence also showed that a carnivore had bitten Tylee’s femur bone, she said.

On Thursday, she went on to show those trauma areas in photos. She affirmed again that the locations of these “alterations” to Tylee’s pelvic bones were “inconsistent with dismemberment.”

Christensen had previously explained that typically when someone is dismembered, remains are removed at the joints. But in Tylee’s case, that isn’t what happened. Instead, she said, “all of these sharp traumas are in the pelvic region.”

On cross-examination, she declined to answer what tool she believed had caused the trauma, saying that question would be better for the tool expert.

Despite not knowing the tool, Christensen said she knew Tylee’s bone alterations came from a sharp object because they showed a smaller, more precise area of trauma. If a blunt object had inflicted them, there would have been a wider area of trauma.

Christensen told the defense that she had examined less than 10 dismemberment cases in her career.

Reporter Alex Brizee contributed.