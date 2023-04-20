Live updates: Vallow Daybell removed JJ from elementary school in September, witness says

This is a breaking news story. Check back to idahostatesman.com for updates.

An 18-person jury has spent nearly the last two weeks listening to testimony from over a dozen witnesses in the trial of Lori Vallow Daybell, a 49-year-old Rexburg mother accused of murdering her two children with her husband, Chad Daybell.

The Daybells — who had a months-long affair before getting married — were charged with first-degree murder in the deaths of Tylee and JJ, along with three counts of conspiracy to commit murder.

Vallow Daybell is accused of conspiring to kill Chad Daybell’s then-wife, Tammy Daybell. Vallow Daybell faces a felony charge in Arizona as well for allegedly conspiring to kill her fourth husband, Charles Vallow.

Chad Daybell — whose trial date hasn’t been set — also faces a first-degree murder charge in Tammy Daybell’s death. Chad and Lori got married on a Hawaii beach two weeks after Tammy Daybell’s body was buried in a Utah cemetery.

Authorities said they believe Cox — who died from natural causes — also conspired to kill JJ, Tylee and Tammy Daybell, according to the indictment filed by prosecution teams from Madison and Fremont counties.

The prosecution has called 18 witnesses so far, and four of them have been officials from Arizona who have recounted the shooting of Vallow Daybell’s fourth husband, Charles Vallow.

The defense has objected to the entire testimony from those witnesses and said they believe anything that happened in Arizona isn’t relevant to the trial in Idaho.

Three of those Arizona witnesses testified Wednesday — including Scott Cowden, a firefighter in Chandler, Arizona, who performed CPR on Charles Vallow.

Typically, in criminal trials, evidence that indicates other alleged or convicted crimes aren’t talked about. According to Idaho Rules of Evidence, “evidence of a crime, wrong, or other act is not admissible to prove a person’s character.”

But it can be used when trying to prove “motive, opportunity or intent.”

9:40 a.m. — JJ last seen at elementary school on Sept. 20

JJ was enrolled at Kennedy Elementary in Rexburg, Idaho on Sept. 3, 2019, Principal Josh Wilson said during his quick testimony Thursday.

Exactly three weeks later, on Sept. 24, Wilson received an email from Vallow Daybell that said she was removing JJ from Kennedy Elementary because he was being sent to Louisiana to live with his grandparents. Wilson added that the last time JJ was physically present in school was on Sept. 20.

Kay Woodcock, JJ’s grandmother who lives in Louisiana, said during her testimony last week that the last time she, or her husband Larry Woodcock, heard from JJ was on Aug. 10, 2019.

Wilson told Vallow Daybell would send over any necessary documents once was enrolled JJ at a school in Louisiana, but Vallow Daybell told him that JJ was going to be homeschooled.

Brigham Young University-Idaho Dean of Students Wynn Hill was also called as a witness Thursday morning. He confirmed that Tylee never applied and was never enrolled at the Rexburg university.

9:20 a.m. — Vallow Daybell told babysitter JJ was with grandparents in Louisiana

Vallow Daybell hired Sidney Woodbury Schenk to babysit JJ — less than a week before he was last seen.

Schenk, a student at the BYU-Idaho, who testified Thursday said she was hired by Vallow Daybell to babysit JJ. Schenk said that Vallow Daybell told her JJ was having a hard time because his father, Charles Vallow, had recently died from a heart attack.

Charles Vallow was shot and killed by Cox.

Schenk said she watched JJ once on Sept 19. She said that JJ had gotten into a fight with his friend because of a toy, and she was hoping he would calm down but he didn’t.

JJ was diagnosed with autism, and Vallow Daybell told Schenk that he could get easily emotional.

“When she came home, he was still pretty upset,” Schenk said referring to when Vallow Daybell returned home.

Schenk said when she reached back out to Vallow Daybell a few days later, Vallow Daybell told her that JJ had gone to his grandparent’s house for a month and that she was in Hawaii.

When asked by the defense whether Schenk thought the babysitting job was short-term, she said she expected — and Vallow Daybell gave her the impression — that she’d be watching him for the next several months.

Schenk added that while she was at Vallow Daybell’s home, she didn’t see a teenage girl, but Vallow Daybell had told her that her daughter, Tylee, was attending school in Rexburg.

8:45 a.m. — Vallow Daybell tried to file claim on Charles Vallow’s life insurance policy

Another Arizona-based law enforcement officer was called to testify Thursday regarding the shooting of Charles Vallow.

Chandler Police Sgt. Nathan Moffat, who interviewed Cox in 2019, said that Cox told him Charles Vallow struck him with a baseball bat during the incident. While Moffat said Cox had a small laceration on the back of his head, it wasn’t consistent with “a violent strike.”

He said there was an indent from a bullet under Charles Vallow’s body consistent with Charles lying on the ground during the shooting. Moffatt said that Charles Vallow lying down was inconsistent with what Cox told police.

There was also a mark from another bullet on the baseboard.

Moffat also said Vallow Daybell tried to file a claim on Charles Vallow’s $1 million life insurance policy after he was killed. The money wasn’t paid out to her but was given to Charles Vallow’s sister, Kay Woodcock.