Live Updates: Vallow Daybell’s son takes the witness stand as trial restarts

The third week of Lori Vallow Daybell’s criminal trial started Tuesday morning.

Vallow Daybell, a 49-year-old Rexbug mother, and her husband, Chad Daybell, are charged with the first-degree murders of her two children — 7-year-old Joshua Jaxon “JJ” Vallow and 16-year-old Tylee Ryan.

She is also accused of conspiring to murder the children and Chad Daybell’s then-wife, Tammy Daybell. Vallow Daybell faces a felony charge in Arizona as well for allegedly conspiring to kill her fourth husband, Charles Vallow.

Chad Daybell — whose trial date hasn’t been set — also faces a first-degree murder charge in Tammy Daybell’s death.

The 18-person jury last week heard from eight witnesses, including Vallow Daybell’s brother Alex Cox’s widow Zulema Pastenes, who testified Friday for roughly four hours. Vallow Daybell’s defense attorney John Thomas wrapped up his cross-examination Tuesday morning.

Pastenes told the courtroom about the Daybells’ religious beliefs and how she participated in “castings” with Vallow Daybell, where they would cast out “dark spirits” from certain people’s bodies.

9:45 a.m. — Vallow Daybell’s eldest son called to the witness stand

The prosecution briefly called Vallow Daybell’s oldest son, Colby Ryan, to the witness stand Tuesday.

He testified that Vallow Daybell told him that Charles Vallow died from a heart attack and it wasn’t until he saw Vallow Daybell’s brother Alex Cox later that July night that he learned Cox shot and killed Charles Vallow.

Ryan also testified that on Nov. 27, 2019, Arizona authorities contacted him and asked if he knew anything about Tylee and JJ’s whereabouts. He said that Vallow Daybell never told him where she was moving when she left Phoenix, but that she was moving somewhere cold.

“It was dangerous for her to tell anyone where she was going,” Ryan said, recalling what Vallow Daybell had told him.

Ryan added that he was concerned about Tylee before police reached out to him because of the way Tylee had been texting him and that he received texts from “Tylee” until late September 2019.

Tylee was last seen on Sept. 9, 2019.

Vallow Daybell’s defense team is expected to begin cross-examination.