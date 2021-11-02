Live updates: Virginia voters rank the economy as top issue

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
The Associated Press
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Voters casting ballots in the tight race for Virginia governor rank the economy as the top issue facing the commonwealth, with the coronavirus pandemic and education trailing.

In the contest between Democrat Terry McAuliffe and Republican Glenn Youngkin, 34% of Virginia voters say the economy and jobs was the most important issue facing the state. Seventeen percent name COVID-19 and 14% choose education. That’s according to AP VoteCast, a survey of voters.

Health care (7%), climate change (7%), racism (5%), immigration (5%), abortion (5%) and law enforcement (4%) were all lower-tier issues.

The race is the most closely watched and competitive contest since Joe Biden defeated Donald Trump last year, and is seen as a gauge of voters’ feelings ahead of next year’s midterms.

Youngkin, a former private equity executive, often asserted Virginia’s economy was “in the ditch,” but a majority of voters disagreed. Fifty-six percent said the state’s economy is in good shape, compared with 44% saying economic conditions are poor.

Schools became a focus of the race in its final weeks. A quarter of Virginia voters say the debate over teaching critical race theory in schools was the single most important factor in their vote for governor, but a similar percentage identified the debate over handling COVID-19 in schools as most important.

___

MORE ON ELECTION 2021:

— The Virginia governor's race is a test of how voters feel about Joe Biden’s presidency

What to watch on Election Day, with gubernatorial races and a vote on disbanding a police department among issues across the country

— The economy ranks as the top issue facing Virginia voters, with the pandemic and education trailing

School board races become the new front in a culture war raging as resentments over coronavirus restrictions and anti-racism curriculum reach a boiling point

— Elections are being held for three open congressional seats in Ohio and Florida

— Voters in Minneapolis weigh the fate of the city police department after death of George Floyd

— Mayoral races could be huge milestones for Asian Americans

— Election officials appear on track to deliver a relatively smooth Election Day after a year of dealing with false claims and death threats

___

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Live Election Day updates: Biden weighs in on Virginia governor's race; Atlanta mayoral runoff likely

    Election Day 2021 features high turnout in parts of Virginia as voters weighed education and other issues, and a potential Atlanta mayoral runoff.

  • Dem Rep. Cartwright downplays Virginia governor race's significance: Will be 'dim memory' by midterms

    Rep. Matt Cartwright, D-Pa., downplayed the significance of the Virginia gubernatorial race Tuesday, saying it will be a "distant dim memory" by the 2022 midterms.

  • Virginia governor race: See the Election Day map

    Virginia's election day map to be closely watched by Americans. The gubernatorial contest is between Democrat McAuliffe and Republican Youngkin.

  • Biden Sees a Virginia Win; Trump’s Florida Test: Election Update

    (Bloomberg) -- A fiercely contested gubernatorial contest in Virginia will be decided on Tuesday, while in New Jersey an incumbent is fighting to protect his lead. Although it’s an off-year election in the U.S., both the Republican and Democratic parties have been watching the two races for implications for next year’s midterm elections that will decide control of the House and Senate. Most Read from BloombergSupply Chain Crisis Risks Taking the Global Economy Down With ItInto the Metaverse: Whe

  • Headlining U.S. elections, Virginia governor's race is a dead heat

    FAIRFAX, Va. (Reuters) -Virginians voted on Tuesday in an extremely close race for governor that could signal whether Republicans or Democrats will have an advantage in U.S. congressional elections next year. Democrat Terry McAuliffe, a party fixture who served as governor from 2014 to 2018, has seen his lead over Republican businessman Glenn Youngkin in opinion polls evaporate in recent weeks. A McAuliffe loss in Virginia, which Democratic President Joe Biden won by a double-digit margin over Republican then-President Donald Trump last year, would sound alarm bells for national Democrats.

  • Virginia election: A tight race for the governor's mansion

    The close gubernatorial battle in this key state is being seen as a referendum on the Biden presidency.

  • Virginia votes as poll expert says ‘white backlash’ could power Republican win

    Glenn Youngkin and Democrat Terry McAuliffe make final pitch for governor as polls show unexpectedly close race Glenn Youngkin at a Fairfax middle school on Tuesday. The Republican contender has successfully focused on controversy over the place of race in education. Photograph: Shawn Thew/EPA Virginians on Tuesday headed to the polls to elect a new governor, in a closely contested race between the Democrat Terry McAuliffe and Republican Glenn Youngkin widely seen as a referendum on Joe Biden’s

  • Late rallies ahead of Virginia Governor election

    A Virginia governor’s race that appears deadlocked between Democrat Terry McAuliffe and Republican Glenn Youngkin entered its final hours as the two candidates rallies on Monday evening. (Nov. 2)

  • Critical race theory a top issue for Virginia voters in governor’s race

    Education is a top issues for Virginia voters in the governor’s race. Democrat Terry McAuliffe said critical race theory has “never been taught in Virginia” while Republican Glenn Youngkin&nbsp;said we will not “teach our children to view everything through a lens of race.”

  • Why did Missouri school boards break from national group without asking Kansas City?

    The Missouri School Boards Association seems to have bowed to political pressure by withdrawing from the National School Boards Association. | Editorial

  • Youngkin has 'momentum' in Virginia governor's race, RNC Chair McDaniel says, with turnout key

    Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel said momentum is on the side of Virginia's GOP gubernatorial candidate Glenn Youngkin in the race against Democratic challenger Terry McAuliffe, adding that the outcome of the election will "come down to turnout."

  • Virginia Governor's Race Is Too Close to Call

    Former Governor&nbsp;Terry McAuliffe, a Democrat, is neck-and-neck with Republican&nbsp;Glenn Youngkin&nbsp;in Virginia’s most expensive gubernatorial race ever. In New Jersey, first-term Democratic Governor&nbsp;Phil Murphy&nbsp;led by eight percentage points against Republican&nbsp;Jack Ciattarelli, a former state lawmaker, in the most recent poll.&nbsp;Joe Mathieu reports on "Balance of Power."

  • Same-sex partners can now access Social Security survivors benefit after decades of exclusion

    Same-sex partners and spouses will now have access to Social Security survivors benefits they were previously denied due to now-defunct bans on gay marriage.Why it matters: In the past, surviving partners who had been barred from legally marrying were ineligible to receive benefits. Couples who were able to marry could only successfully apply for benefits if they were married for at least nine months, even if that wasn't possible due to previous bans on marriage.Stay on top of the latest market

  • Ohio, Florida voters cast ballots in 3 congressional races

    Both Democrats and Republicans brought out their heavy hitters in the runup to the special congressional election in central Ohio, as the parties sought to boost turnout in one of three off-year contests on the ballot Tuesday. President Joe Biden and former Vice President Mike Pence swung into action to help their parties' candidates in the race for Ohio's 15th Congressional District, a seat vacated by Republican Steve Stivers in May, when he left to lead the state Chamber of Commerce. Pence stumped Saturday for Republican coal lobbyist Mike Carey, endorsed by former President Donald Trump and favored in the GOP-learning district.

  • Source: Giants' Evan Engram on Packers' radar as Green Bay is 'asking around' about tight ends

    Evan Engram has been a name associated with the NFL trade deadline, and it appears the Packers, looking for a tight end, could be a suitor.

  • Youngkin has the edge in Virginia race for governor, top pollsters suggest

    The biggest names in polling have analyzed the Virginia gubernatorial race between the GOP's Glenn Youngkin and Democrat Terry McAuliffe and found the momentum appears to be with the Republican.

  • Hot shooting, strong defense lead NC State to exhibition win while star player sits

    Here’s how the Wolfpack looked without Manny Bates in the lineup versus Elizabeth City State University.

  • Polls Open In New Jersey On Election Day.

    The polls opened at 6 a.m. in New Jersey.

  • Seth Curry with a buzzer beater vs the Portland Trail Blazers

    Seth Curry (Philadelphia 76ers) with a buzzer beater vs the Portland Trail Blazers, 11/01/2021

  • Waterproof setting spray keeps makeup on all day

    The Kryolan Fixing Spray, an extreme setting spray meant for film, television, and theater makeup, recently went viral on TikTok for how seemingly indestructible it could make makeup. The setting spray claims to make makeup transfer-proof, smudge-proof, and waterproof. Producer Nico Reyes puts the extreme setting spray to the test to see if it's too good to be true. While wearing the setting spray over her makeup she swims, works out, and wears the makeup all day long to see if it helps prolong the wear. Product used in video: Kryolan Fixing Spray — Non Aerosol, $11.60 https://bit.ly/3jRGIvR