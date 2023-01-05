Live updates: Vote on Kevin McCarthy's bid to be speaker of the House drags into day three

WASHINGTON– The House of Representatives plans to reconvene for a third day to decide who will serve as the next speaker, after House GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy failed yet again on Wednesday to win enough votes. It is the first time in a century the process has taken so long.

The House will reconvene at noon, when members could vote for a seventh time. The chaos over two days in the GOP-led House could signal a bumpy road ahead for the new 118th Congress.

McCarthy has failed to meet the threshold needed to become speaker for a total of six ballots.

Here are the latest developments:

McCarthy cuts deals . In the hour before the House reconvened Wednesday night, the Congressional Leadership Fund and the Club for Growth came together to support McCarthy as speaker.

A McCarthy comeback after losing six ballots? McCarthy has been nominated a total of six times and has lost each ballot. The Republican was the frontrunner for the speakership, but a bloc of Republicans have refused to back the California representative.

What will happen on day three? Members will continue to vote. The vote will last until a speaker is selected. The House remains paralyzed with members-elect not sworn in, lacking security clearances and the lower chamber remains unable to conduct any legislative business.

Day one: House adjourns without a new speaker as McCarthy loses three rounds of voting

Day two: 'Groundhog Day': House adjourns without a speaker as McCarthy loses round six

Who is Kevin McCarthy?

In 1987, a 22-year-old college student named Kevin McCarthy was rejected from a congressional internship. More than 30 years later, that onetime intern hopeful could become the next speaker of the House.

Former California Republican Rep. Bill Thomas’ chief of staff, Cathy Abernathy, is the one who turned down the then-student from Bakersfield in the 80s. Never, she told USA TODAY, did she guess the arc McCarthy's career would take.

“It’s absurd to ask a person ‘Did you see this coming?’” Abernathy laughed. “Of course not.”

-- Ken Tran

Why do they keep voting?

Prior the start of a new Congress, both parties hold a private meeting where they elect the party leadership for the next Congress. This takes place before Jan. 3, the official start of the new term when all House members vote for the speaker.

A candidate only needs a majority of votes from their respective party to win the nomination in the private meeting for leadership.

Even if a colleague votes against a candidate in the private caucus meeting, the party typically sticks together to back their nominee on the House floor in January, according to Matt Glassman, a senior fellow at Georgetown University's Government Affairs Institute.

However, when the whole House votes, just a few votes in opposition to a candidate from their own party could cost them the speakership.

-- Rachel Looker

What happened Wednesday?

A chaotic and historic two days in the House were punctuated Wednesday night by a raucous vote to adjourn during a tumultuous session marked by shouting and confusion.

And still no speaker.

Republicans came to the floor at 8 p.m. ET and motioned to adjourn again until noon Thursday to give GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy more time to secure the 218 votes he needs to win the gavel. Democrats, in no hurry to resolve the GOP stalemate, tried to block the effort but failed.

A voice vote was too close in a House currently without rules, and Democrats shouted for the clerk to hold a recorded vote. Members filed up to the rostrum to cast their votes, as others stood behind them and anxiously looked up at the House scoreboard.

-- USA TODAY staff

What happened Tuesday

The House of Representatives adjourned Tuesday without a new speaker after GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy lost three straight ballots in the face of hardline opposition, the first time in a century the usually pro-forma process has taken more than one vote.

The last time the vote for a new speaker went past the first ballot was 100 years ago, in 1923. The loss underscores how Republican infighting between moderates and hardliners will complicate the GOP's majority in the House of Representatives.

-- USA TODAY staff

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Live updates: Kevin McCarthy's bid to be House speaker hits third day