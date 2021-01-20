Live Updates: Donald Trump Departs White House as Joe Biden Set to Take Office

Outgoing President Donald Trump waves as he boards Marine One at the White House in Washington, on Jan. 20, 2021.

Outgoing President Donald Trump waves as he boards Marine One at the White House in Washington, on Jan. 20, 2021. Credit - Mandel Ngan—AFP/Getty Images

Joe Biden will be sworn in as the 46th President on Wednesday, January 20.

Inauguration Day is always a momentous occasion in the United States, but this year the tension in the country and the challenges facing the new administration have put an unprecedented spotlight on the day. The transition of power has not been peaceful: Donald Trump incited a riot of his supporters on Jan. 6 that disrupted the counting of Electoral College votes in the Capitol and left five people dead. The heart of the nation’s capital has taken on the appearance of a conflict zone in the lead-up to today, with thousands of National Guard troops stationed around the city and a series of barricades and fences encircling the Capitol Building where Biden will be sworn in.

A Senate impeachment trial over Trump’s incitement of the riot will now loom over the early days of Biden’s presidency. Trump left town early before Biden’s swearing in, breaking with more than 100 years of precedent of outgoing presidents attending the event. Meanwhile, the coronavirus pandemic continues to rage throughout the country. More than 400,000 Americans have died since the beginning of the pandemic, and Biden now needs to manage the complicated rollout of life-saving vaccines.

Biden is expected to focus on a theme of unifying the country in his first speech as president, which he is scheduled to deliver after he is sworn in around midday.

This article will be updated throughout the day.

Members of the U.S. National Guard outside the Capitol on Jan. 19, 2021 in Washington, ahead of the 59th inaugural ceremony for President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris. Dina Litovsky for TIME

Trump departs White House

Two Marines in dress uniform walked out of the White House portico and stood guard as President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump walked out to board the Marine One helicopter on the last day of his tumultuous presidency. A few minutes before Trump walked out, aides had loaded four file boxes, a desk protector pad and a leather Louis Vuitton duffle bag into the waiting helicopter. Trump stopped in front of a bank of reporters and television cameras and said that serving as President was “the honor of a lifetime.” “The greatest people in the world. The greatest home in the world,” he said gesturing to the White House. “And I just want to say goodbye, but hopefully it is not a long-term goodbye. We’ll see each other again. Thank you very much,” he said, before turning with Melania toward the iconic green and white helicopter. A reporter asked if he regretted his actions on Jan. 6 that incited a mob to storm the Capitol building. “Do you regret Jan 6? Do you have any regrets?,” the reporter shouted. Trump didn’t answer. He walked up the steps of the helicopter, when he got to the top, he turned, waved and pumped his fist in the air three times. Then the door closed behind him and the helicopters’ blades revved up and lifted Trump away from the White House for the final time at 8:18AM. The silhouette of the helicopter banked around the tall obelisk of the Washington Monument toward the east and disappeared. A handful of aides standing turned and walked back into the White House. One member of the White House staff bent over and rolled up the red carpet. It is hardly the grand departure Trump had envisioned. He’ll be boarding Air Force One at an air base outside of Washington, D.C. with a full military review, but at the same moment, Republican leaders will be joining Biden for a church service blocks from the White House.

Story continues

Trump’s early departure marks a significant break with precedent and Washington norms: there are only three past presidents known to have skipped their successors’ inaugurations, the most recent instance of which was more than 150 years ago. All other living former presidents besides 96-year-old Jimmy Carter will be in attendance at Biden’s inauguration on Wednesday.

After spending months casting doubt on the legitimate results of the election, refusing to gracefully concede and inciting a mob of supporters who violently rioted at the Capitol during the certification of the Electoral College votes, Trump said in a pre-recorded farewell speech released on Jan. 19 that he “pray[s]” for the Biden administration’s “success in keeping America safe and prosperous.” Trump continued: “We extend our best wishes, and we also want them to have luck, a very important word.”

But he also left a parting reminder of the political power he hopes to wield even after he leaves the White House, “As I prepare to hand power over to a new administration at noon on Wednesday,” Trump said, “I want you to know that the movement we started is only just beginning.” —Brian Bennett and Tessa Berenson

Trump issues raft of pardons

Trump’s final hours as President were marked by a flurry of pardons and commutations for 143 people, a flex of the broad presidential powers Trump will soon have to give up.

The raft of clemency grants includes a full pardon for Trump’s long-time political showman Steve Bannon, who had used his podcast to help whip up Trump’s followers in the lead-up to the Capitol Riot. Bannon had been indicted on allegations of defrauding people who sent money to fund a private section of the border wall. It also includes a pardon for GOP donor Elliott Broidy, who had pleaded guilty to violating foreign lobbying laws, and for rapper Lil Wayne, a Trump supporter who had pleaded guilty to firearms charges. The list also includes people close to Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner and to Alan Dershowitz, a lawyer who represented Trump in his 2020 impeachment trial.

Trump is hardly the first president to issue controversial pardons on his way out the door. “Pardons have been used extensively and they have often been abused,” says Julian Zelizer, a history professor at Princeton University. The difference with Trump, Zelizer says, is “the very explicit way that he uses this for his own self interest. Like much of his presidency, he takes problematic processes, abuses them and does it in broad daylight, thereby breaking any norm that has checked the Commander-in-Chief.”

In the end, Trump didn’t push the limits of his pardon power as far as he was reportedly considering. Absent from the list are preemptive pardons for any of his family members, his personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani, or himself. —Tessa Berenson

Fortress Washington

Men and women in camouflage man military checkpoints, waving confused drivers away from wide avenues now blocked by an outer cordon of massive U.S. Army trucks and police vehicles that have turned downtown Washington, D.C., into a deserted no-man’s zone. You can walk there, but on Wednesday morning, it appeared most residents are following the mayor’s advice to stay away.

Seven bridges into Washington from Virginia and Maryland are closed, marking off a “green zone” that stretches from the National Mall — the nearly two-mile-long swath of green that stretches from the Capitol to the Lincoln Memorial — to Dupont Circle, east several blocks beyond the Capitol, south to the Potomac, and west to the Iwo Jima Memorial and the Pentagon in Virginia.

As you near the White House and the federal buildings around it, and beyond to the National Mall, you can’t even get in on foot. Rings of unscalable black steel fences, held in place by ranks of concrete jersey barriers, block passage to those without the right identification. Spread out across the area are polite but firm National Guard troops, some of the 25,000 deployed to the District to send a “Don’t even think about it” message to the right-wing rioters who stormed the Capitol Building on Jan. 6, and had threatened to do it again in the run-up to the already-not-peaceful handover of power.

As of Tuesday night, 12 of those Guardsmen have been removed from inauguration duties, after vetting by the FBI, according to the Associated Press. Two had made extremist comments about the upcoming event.

For Reverend Silvester Beaman, a longtime friend of the Biden family who will deliver the benediction at the Inauguration ceremony, the fortifications made the city hard to recognize. “This is a very different, a strange feeling,” he says of his drive into the nation’s capital from Wilmington, Del., where he leads the Bethel AME Church. “It simply blows my mind.”

On some level, he tells TIME, the security measures inspire “a sense of calm and confidence” that the Inauguration would be well protected. But it also made him wonder, as he looked down from the steps of the Capitol on Tuesday toward the deserted expanse of the National Mall: “Who caused this? Who is responsible for it?” he asked. “This was designed by a radicalized mob, and a President who was soundly defeated.”

News of the heightened security, combined with word of the FBI’s arrests of more than 100 accused rioters from more than 30 states so far for the attack, seems to have dissuaded another gathering of Trump supporters who showed up on Jan. 6 to hear Trump’s last rally as President — a rally that culminated with Trump exhorting the crowd to march to the Capitol and ultimately led to Trump’s historic second-ever impeachment of a U.S. President. That historic gut-punch, combined with Trump’s ejection from Twitter and other social media platforms, and the prospect of a trial in the Senate, seems to have silenced the outgoing President, and given his followers pause, for now.

It may take weeks, if not months, for the city to feel normal again, and safe enough to remove the high walls that now guard the seat of American democracy. On Tuesday, as he finished rehearsing his benediction, Reverend Beaman imagined a moment, maybe in time for Independence Day, when the twin threats of the pandemic and Trump’s radical supporters will subside enough for what he called a “do-over” of the Inauguration, one free from fear and fortifications.

“Maybe then President Biden will choose to invite America and the world back,” the Reverend says. “And we can have the parades and the fireworks, the streets filled with people who are just happy to see this peaceful transfer of power.” —Kimberly Dozier and Simon Shuster

Inauguration in the age of coronavirus

Inauguration Day typically brings a packed schedule of events to Washington, D.C., with lots of pomp and crowds for days surrounding a new President’s swearing in. But this year, Biden’s inauguration is taking place amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and the fallout from the Jan. 6 riots when a pro-Trump mob stormed the Capitol building, so in-person events will be significantly scaled back.

Even before the election-denying mob raised security concerns, this inauguration was going to look very different from previous iterations. The inaugural committee picked Dr. David Kessler, a pediatrician and former commissioner of the Food and Drug Administration, to serve as its chief medical advisor, and put in place strict health and safety protocols for anyone who is attending. Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris will take their oaths of office on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol, but officials have significantly limited the number of attendees to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. Members of Congress typically receive 200,000 tickets to distribute to constituents so Americans from all over the country could attend the event in person. This year, each member of Congress got only two—one for themselves and one for a single guest.

Outside the official swearing in ceremony, the National Mall will also be closed and members of the public have been encouraged to stay away due to COVID-19. This means there won’t be any way for Trump to compare crowd sizes the way he did with former President Barack Obama’s inauguration. There will also be no public parade to the White House or in-person inaugural balls, which usually serve as another opportunity for the new President to make appearances.

Instead, once Biden has given his inaugural address outside the Capitol, he and Harris will participate in a “Pass in Review,” in which they review military troops to signal a peaceful transfer of power, and then visit Arlington National Cemetery to lay a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier to honor fallen members of the military. Afterward, they will receive a “presidential escort” to the White House, made up of socially distanced members of every branch of the military.

Most of the other inauguration events will be virtual to demonstrate the new Administration’s commitment to following health and safety guidelines. A virtual “parade across America” will feature videos of performances from communities across the country, and the day will culminate with the “Celebrating America” primetime special hosted by Tom Hanks and featuring appearances by Eva Longoria, Kerry Washington and a slew of performers including Foo Fighters, John Legend, Lin Manuel Miranda, Bruce Springsteen, Demi Lovato, Justin Timerlake, Ant Clemons and Jon Bon Jovi. —Abigail Abrams