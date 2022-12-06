Live updates: Watch Day 2 of Aaron Dean murder trial in Atatiana Jefferson shooting

The murder trial of former Fort Worth police officer Aaron Dean enters its second day on Tuesday.

Watch live video from today’s proceedings below.

Dean is on trial in the death of Atatiana Jefferson, 28, who he shot through a window at her home. Dean and another officer had walked into the back yard while responding to a neighbor’s call about open doors at the house on East Allen Avenue on Oct. 12, 2019.

On Monday, attorneys gave their opening statements and the first witness, Jefferson’s 11-year-old nephew Zion Carr, testified about witnessing the shooting. He and his aunt were playing video games in her bedroom when she heard noises outside, grabbed her handgun from her purse and looked out the window, Zion testified.

Dean’s attorneys told the jury that the evidence will show the officer saw Jefferson point a gun at him through the window and he acted in self-defense. The prosecution said Dean never said that he saw a gun, did not identify himself as an officer, and didn’t give Jefferson time to respond to his command to put her hands up before he shot her.

Jurors are expected to hear from the other officer who was on the scene, Carol Darch. The attorneys have said the jury will see police body-camera video of the shooting, which they will be able to watch as many times as they want before delivering their verdict.

The trial is expected to last about two weeks.