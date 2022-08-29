Live updates: Historic Artemis I moon rocket launch scrubbed due to fuel leaks

NASA's Artemis I mission, schedule to launch Monday to take an Orion capsule with three test dummies to the moon and back, was scrubbed due to chronic fuel leaks and an engine problem during final preparations .

The next flight window from Florida's Kennedy Space Center is Friday if NASA determines the rocket was ready.

NASA struggled to fuel the rocket with nearly 1 million gallons of hydrogen and oxygen because of a leak of highly explosive hydrogen, a problem that also flared up during testing last spring.

The massive Space Launch System rocket will become the agency's most powerful when it ultimately takes flight. Teams had a two-hour launch window – from 8:33 a.m. until 10:33 a.m. Eastern, but elected not to go forward two hours before the window closed.

NASA's Artemis program is designed to take astronauts back to the moon sometime after 2025. This first test mission involves a roundtrip will take about 42 days.

NASA announces postponement, no word yet on next try

NASA said the launch director Charlie Blackwell-Thompson halted the launch attempt at approximately 8:34 a.m. The Space Launch System rocket and Orion spacecraft "remain in a safe and stable configuration," NASA said in a statement.

Launch controllers were continuing to evaluate why a bleed test to get the engines on the bottom of the core stage to the proper temperature range for liftoff was not successful, and ran out of time due to the two-hour launch window. Engineers were continuing to gather data.

NASA announces 'unplanned hold'

NASA tweeted that the launch was on hold: "#Artemis I update: Launch is currently in an unplanned hold as the team works on an issue with engine number 3 on the @NASA_SLS core stage. Operations commentary continues at http://nasa.gov/live."

Fuel leaks threaten to force postponement

Fuel leaks during final liftoff preparations threatened to postpone the launch. NASA repeatedly stopped and started the fueling of the Space Launch System rocket with nearly 1 million gallons of super-cold hydrogen and oxygen because of a leak. The fueling already was running nearly an hour late because of thunderstorms near Florida’s Kennedy Space Center.

The leak of highly explosive hydrogen appeared in the same place that saw seepage during a dress rehearsal last spring.

Then a second apparent hydrogen leak turned up in a valve that had caused trouble in June but that NASA thought it had fixed, officials said.

Rocket is most powerful to fly from 'Space Coast' in decades

NASA’s Space Launch System rocket, set for its first flight early Monday, is a behemoth. It’s more powerful than rockets that have flown from Florida’s Space Coast in decades. An orange core stage, flanked by bright white solid rocket boosters, helps make it visually unique. And its height is imposing at 322 feet – about the same as 30-story building.

At least 100,000 visitors are expected to crowd areas around Kennedy Space Center for the mission. In the event of a delay, two backup opportunities – Sept. 2 at 12:48 p.m. and Sept. 5 at 5:12 p.m. EDT – are available.

Contributing: Jamie Groh and Craig Bailey, Florida Today; The Associated Press

NASA's new moon rocket sits on Launch Pad 39-B hours before liftoff Monday, Aug. 29, 2022, in Cape Canaveral, Fla.

