Marie Newman defeated Rep. Dan Lipinski in major upset in Illinois' 3rd Congressional District.

Marie Newman defeated conservative Democrat Rep. Dan Lipinski in the Democratic primary for Illinois' 3rd congressional district, a major victory for progressives Democrats.

Lipinski, a 15-year incumbent, is one of the few House Democrats to oppose most abortions, which became a focal point in the race as groups like Planned Parenthood Action endorsed Newman.

Polls just closed at 7 p.m. local time and 8 p.m. ET.

What are the stakes?

Newman's big upset over Rep. Dan Lipinski is a major victory and a bright spot for progressive Democrats in an otherwise tough election cycle for progressive candidates.

Two Democrats, Marie Newman and Rush Darwish ran in the Democratic primary against Lipinski, one of the most conservative House Democrats, in this safe Democratic district located in the Chicago suburbs.

Newman came within a little over two percentage points of defeating Lipinski, one of just two anti-abortion Democrats in the House in the 2018 midterm elections and beat him on her second attempt.

The other anti-abortion Democrat, Rep. Henry Cuellar of Texas, survived a similar primary challenge from the left this year in the state's March 3 primary.

Some of Lipinski's controversial stances, which include opposing gay marriage until 2015 and voting against Obamacare, have long made him the target of ire from national progressives, but he'd been re-elected in every cycle since 2006.

The highly competitive race received national attention, with prominent progressives including Sen. Elizabeth Warren and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and pro-abortion rights groups, including EMILY's List and Planned Parenthood Action, stepping up to support Newman.

Despite Lipinski's conservative record, the veteran congressman has benefited from built-in support from the Democratic party. And the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC) and Democratic leadership in the House threw their support behind Lipinski

Last year, the DCCC, which is the party's House campaign arm, implemented new rules last year barring it from working with political strategists and vendors that support candidates running against sitting Democrats.

Newman called the DCCC's rule "complete and utter overreach" in an interview with Insider last March, and said a few consultants have turned her down over the policy.

Lipinski also enjoyed over 15 years of incumbency advantage and the backing of powerful local labor unions including the Illinois AFL-CIO and Chicago Federation of Labor, as well as anti-abortion groups like the Susan B. Anthony List.

The suburban Chicago district is solidly blue — Hillary Clinton won it by 15 points against then-candidate Donald Trump in the 2016 general election. The 2016 primary was a tight race between Clinton and Sen. Bernie Sanders, who lost the district by about two points.

Newman's big win also means that for the first time since 1983, a Lipinski won't represent the Chicago suburbs in Congress. Lipinski's father, Rep. Bill Lipinski, represented the former Illinois 5th district from 1983 to 1993 before being redistricted into the third congressional district.

After his father's retirement in 2004, Rep. Dan Lipinski ran for and was re-elected to serve in his father's old congressional seat.

