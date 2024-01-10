Live updates: Wednesday Salem-area weather-related delays

Christian Willbern, Salem Statesman Journal
An Oregon Department of Transportation road camera image of Oregon Route 214 at Silver Ridge early Wednesday.
Some schools in the Mid-Willamette Valley have announced delayed openings due to the winter weather on Wednesday, January 10.

Mid-Valley school openings delayed

The following schools have announced delayed openings:

  • Newberg School District: AM buses (Elementary routes 10, 11, and junior/senior high routes 31 and 36) on snow routes.

  • Santiam Canyon School District: Two-hour delay

  • Silver Falls School District: Silver Crest School two-hour delayed start. Buses 7 and 28 on snow routes. Scotts Mills buses (6, 27, and 40) on snow routes. Victor Point School: No bus service at Neal Road.

