Live updates: Wednesday Salem-area weather-related delays
Some schools in the Mid-Willamette Valley have announced delayed openings due to the winter weather on Wednesday, January 10.
Mid-Valley school openings delayed
The following schools have announced delayed openings:
Newberg School District: AM buses (Elementary routes 10, 11, and junior/senior high routes 31 and 36) on snow routes.
Santiam Canyon School District: Two-hour delay
Silver Falls School District: Silver Crest School two-hour delayed start. Buses 7 and 28 on snow routes. Scotts Mills buses (6, 27, and 40) on snow routes. Victor Point School: No bus service at Neal Road.
This article originally appeared on Salem Statesman Journal: Wednesday Salem-area school delays