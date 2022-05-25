Live updates Wednesday: Guns used in Uvalde, Texas school shooting legally purchased

At least 19 students and two adults died in a shooting at a South Texas elementary school Tuesday, marking the deadliest school shooting in the state's history and the deadliest shooting at a U.S. grade school since the 2012 attack at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut.

Gov. Greg Abbott said on Tuesday that the gunman walked into Robb Elementary School in Uvalde and opened fire with a handgun and possibly a rifle before officers reportedly killed the 18-year-old.

“I had hoped when I became president I would not have to do this again. Another massacre,” President Joe Biden said in remarks at the White House. “Beautiful, innocent second-, third- and fourth-graders.”

Officials have not revealed a motive for the shooting but have said the shooter was a resident of the community.

The gunman appeared to have acted alone, Uvalde school district Chief of Police Pete Arredondo said at a news conference.

Uvalde is a city of about 16,000 people about 85 miles west of San Antonio. The shooting came four years after a gunman fatally shot 10 people at Santa Fe High School in the Houston area.

This story will be updated throughout the day Wednesday with the latest information.

Law enforcement: Uvalde gunman legally purchased two AR rifles before shooting

The gunman who authorities say shot and killed 19 students and two teachers at a Uvalde elementary school legally purchased two AR rifles last week, according to a briefing by state and federal officials provided to Texas officials.

In the briefing provided to the American-Statesman by Sen. John Whitmire, the gunman bought the weapons May 17 and May 20 from a local federal firearms licensee, American-Statesman reporter Tony Plohetski reported.

According to the briefing, one of the guns was in his car at the scene; the other was with his body inside the school, where officials have determined his grandmother worked until 2020. She also was shot and injured before authorities say the gunman went to the campus.

Story continues

Officials said in the briefing that the suspect bought 375 rounds of 5.56 ammunition on May 18.

Additionally, authorities believe the man may have lived with his grandmother in a home where she was shot. They said that although officials first believed that he was wearing body armor, they have since determined that he was outfitted with a "plate carrier" with no ballistic armor.

Authorities also corrected previous information about a possible pursuit between the gunman and law enforcement, adding "the first time Uvalde Police Department received any information was from a caller reporting the crash then a man with a gun exiting the vehicle."

What you need to know Wednesday: Uvalde, Texas school shooting

Uvalde funeral homes pledge to provide free services for victims

Two funeral homes in Uvalde — Hillcrest Memorial Funeral Home and Rushing-Estes-Knowles Mortuary — have said on social media they will not be charging families of victims for funeral services.

“We have fought together as a community and we will pull together as one now in our time of need,” Hillcrest Memorial Funeral Home wrote on Facebook. “Prayer for our small amazing town.”

Rushing-Estes-Knowles Mortuary said they have supported Uvalde for more than 60 years, and their “resolve is stronger than ever.”

“We are here for the people of Uvalde and our professionals are currently at Robb Elementary assisting law enforcement,” the mortuary wrote on Facebook.

Uvalde school, city leaders call for prayers for victims, families

In a Facebook post, Uvalde Mayor Don Mclaughlin said his heart was “broken” for the families of the students and teachers who lost their lives

“My heart is broken for them all,” Mclaughlin said. “I ask everyone to lift them up in prayers for God to surround ... them with his love and comfort.”

Anne Marie Espinoza, executive director of communications and marketing for Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District, wrote on Facebook that counselors would be available at all campuses as well as the local civic center to provide support.

School has been canceled for the rest of the school year, as well as all extra-curricular activities on Wednesday and Thursday, she said.

“Our community has experienced a terrible tragedy,” Espinoza said on Facebook. “We must come together to console one another and respect the privacy of the families. Please keep all families in your prayers.”

Global leaders respond to shooting at Texas elementary school

Leaders from around the world responded to the shooting overnight by expressing their grief and making pleas to end the violence.

Pope Francis told a crowd in St. Peter's Square that he was "heartbroken" by the shooting in Uvalde, according to Reuters.

“I pray for the children, for the adults killed and for their families,” the pope said. “It is time to say enough to indiscriminate arms trafficking. Let us all commit to ensuring such tragedies can no longer take place.”

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky wrote on Twitter that he was “deeply saddened by the news of the murder of innocent children in Texas,” and the people of Ukraine shared the pain of the relatives and friends of the victims.

“19 victims were under age 10,” Emmanuel Macron, the president of France, said on Twitter. “Children and teachers were murdered in a cowardly attack in their Texas school. We share the shock and grief of the American people, and the rage of those who are fighting to end the violence.”

Blood drives, GoFundMe pages: How to help victims of the school shooting

Crowdfunding website GoFundMe has set up a central donation page for family aid, and plans to update the list with more fundraisers as they are verified.

San Antonio Legal Services Association is seeking local attorneys to assist victims and families with unmet legal needs. The organization will be providing pro bono assistance to the community in the coming weeks.

South Texas Blood & Tissue and University Health, a local hospital in San Antonio, are seeking blood donations. Appointments have been booked through this week, but people can schedule a donation time for next week.

More: Blood drives, GoFundMe page set up for victims of Texas school shooting. How you can help.

Fourth-grade teacher among victims killed in Uvalde shooting

Eva Mireles, a fourth-grade teacher at Robb Elementary, was shot and killed by the gunman in the shooting, according to the Associated Press.

“She was adventurous. I would definitely say those wonderful things about her. She is definitely going to be very missed,” Amber Ybarra, her 34-year-old relative, told the AP.

Mireles, who had been an educator for 17 years, was a loving mother and wife, as well as an avid hiker and runner, according to her profile on the school’s website.

Lydia Martinez Delgado, her aunt, told The New York Times that Mireles took pride in teaching mostly Latino students and was “the fun of the party.”

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Live: Uvalde, Texas school shooting updates on victim names, suspect