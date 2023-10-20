Live updates: Week 9 high school football scores on the Mississippi Coast

The home stretch has already arrived. Just three weeks remain in the high school football regular season and district races and playoff pushes are about to get tight.

Poplarville has an opportunity to claim the Region 8-4A crown against Bay High. D’Iberville and West Harrison are looking to play their way back into the playoff picture with games against Harrison Central and George County, respectively.

For details about how to contribute your photos and video to our new fan page, click here.

Follow along here for live scores around the Coast during another pivotal night.

Friday

Bay High at Poplarville

Biloxi at Ocean Springs

D’Iberville at Harrison Central

East Central at Gautier

Greene County at Moss Point

Gulfport at St. Martin

Hancock at Pascagoula

Hattiesburg at Pearl River Central

Perry Central at St. Stanislaus

Picayune at Long Beach

Resurrection at Sacred Heart

St. Patrick at Tylertown

Vancleave at Laurel

Wayne County at Stone

West Harrison at George County

Franklin (La.) at Christian Collegiate