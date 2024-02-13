Live updates: Winter storm hits Lower Hudson Valley

A winter storm system could bring up to 6-9 inches between now and Tuesday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service.

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect from 1 a.m. Tuesday to 6 p.m. Tuesday, according to the weather service.

Between midnight and 2 p.m., the possibility exists for there to be up to 9 inches of snow, with wind chills making the temperature feeling between 20 and 25 degrees. Weather is forecasted to partly cloudy after 6 p.m. Thursday.

Related: Winter safety tips

The National Weather Service said coastal communities could see higher amounts of snowfall and a chance of flooding.

Schools in the Lower Hudson Valley, including the Yonkers schools, had begun to announce Tuesday snow days as of early Monday afternoon.

Westchester County Executive George Latimer said at a briefing Monday that Westchester County Police will have extra patrol and emergency service workers on call Tuesday, as well as extra staff from ConEdison and NYSEG. Latimer declared a state of emergency in Westchester on Monday night.

He said residents should stock up on food and other supplies to avoid being out on the roads in dangerous conditions. He also urged residents to stay out of the cold, especially older people and children, who are most at risk for health dangers caused by low temperatures like frostbite and hypothermia.

"We are New Yorkers. We have lived through a lot of winters already. This nothing new, but the bottom line is that we still have to be prepared for it,” Latimer said.

Rockland County Executive Ed Day and highway superintendent Skip Vezzetti said in a news release Monday county residents should stay off the roads and stay vigilant and prepared in case of an emergency.

“The key to keeping our roads clear is having as many cars off of them as possible during the storm," Day said.

Orange & Rockland Utilities said in a news release Sunday that it had begun to prepare to mobilize its emergency response workforce to repair potential damage and restore possible outages. On Monday, O&R announced that it had obtained additional overhead line crews.

This article originally appeared on Rockland/Westchester Journal News: Lower Hudson Valley NY winter storm updates