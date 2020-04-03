LIVE UPDATES: US government analysis says economic recovery will be long and painful

The Mary Tyler Moore statue on Nicollet Mall in downtown Minneapolis got a mask and rubber glove, seen Wednesday, April 1.

'An act of modern piracy': A mask shipment from 3M bound for Germany was reportedly diverted to the US.

The government's official scorekeeper just poured cold water all over the Trump administration's predictions of a rapid economic recovery from the coronavirus.

Americans stranded abroad complain that other countries are evacuating their citizens way faster than the US government is.

USPS mail carriers say the service isn't doing enough to protect them from the coronavirus, and are mixing DIY sanitizer and buying gloves online to stay safe.

Dow slides after the US economy loses far more jobs than expected in March.

The US economy lost 701,000 jobs in March, even before the worst of the coronavirus shutdown.

The UK plans to issue coronavirus 'immunity passports' so some Britons can leave the lockdown early.

The 1,000-bed Navy hospital ship in NYC was meant to help relieve overburdened hospitals. So far it's just 2% full, and a hospital director called it a 'joke.'

China declared whistleblower doctor Li Wenliang a 'martyr' following a local campaign to silence him for speaking out about the coronavirus.

Bill Gates is funding new factories for 7 potential coronavirus vaccines, even though it will waste billions of dollars.

The Dutch head office of 3M in South Holland, Netherlands. More

A shipment of 3M protective masks that was bound for Berlin was diverted from Thailand and sent to the US, according to a report from the Financial Times.

The reported diversion of the 200,000 masks was called "an act of modern piracy," by Berlin Interior Minister Andreas Geisel.

The development follows President Donald Trump's criticism of 3M for sending masks to countries other than the US, though the company has increased imports to the US of the critical protective equipment.

3M CEO Mike Roman responded to Trump's criticism on Friday, calling it "absurd," and said that stopping shipments to other countries would pose a humanitarian risk.

The government's official scorekeeper just poured cold water all over the Trump administration's predictions of a rapid economic recovery from the coronavirus.

U.S. President Trump leads daily coronavirus response briefing at the White House in Washington More

A new CBO report said the economy would shrink by 7% in GDP and unemployment would surge to 10% in the second quarter, a level unseen since the Great Recession.

Lingering effects of the crisis could stretch into the end of 2021 as unemployment could still be as high as 9%.

The analysis collides with President Trump's optimistic assessment of the economic crisis, as the CBO is not expecting a quick rebound this year and is projecting the pain will stretch on for a long time instead.

"I don't think it's going to end up being such a rough patch," Trump said at a White House press conference last week.

Americans stranded abroad complain that other countries are evacuating their citizens way faster than the US government is.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. More

Americans stranded abroad expressed frustration that while other countries promptly evacuated their citizens, they were left with little guidance from the State Department.

The US State Department has evacuated more than 30,000 Americans since the early days of the coronavirus outbreak in January, but more than 24,000 Americans are still stuck abroad.

Germany has brought home about 42,000 nationals in the past two weeks alone.

Two US citizens Insider spoke to who were frustrated with the US government's response finally secured flights home earlier this week.

USPS mail carriers say the service isn't doing enough to protect them from the coronavirus, and are mixing DIY sanitizer and buying gloves online to stay safe.