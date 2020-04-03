LIVE UPDATES: US government analysis says economic recovery will be long and painful

David Joles/Star Tribune via Getty Images
- 'An act of modern piracy': A mask shipment from 3M bound for Germany was reportedly diverted to the US.
- The government's official scorekeeper just poured cold water all over the Trump administration's predictions of a rapid economic recovery from the coronavirus.
- Americans stranded abroad complain that other countries are evacuating their citizens way faster than the US government is.
- USPS mail carriers say the service isn't doing enough to protect them from the coronavirus, and are mixing DIY sanitizer and buying gloves online to stay safe.
- Dow slides after the US economy loses far more jobs than expected in March.
- The US economy lost 701,000 jobs in March, even before the worst of the coronavirus shutdown.
- The UK plans to issue coronavirus 'immunity passports' so some Britons can leave the lockdown early.
- The 1,000-bed Navy hospital ship in NYC was meant to help relieve overburdened hospitals. So far it's just 2% full, and a hospital director called it a 'joke.'
- China declared whistleblower doctor Li Wenliang a 'martyr' following a local campaign to silence him for speaking out about the coronavirus.
- Bill Gates is funding new factories for 7 potential coronavirus vaccines, even though it will waste billions of dollars.
'An act of modern piracy': A mask shipment from 3M bound for Germany was reportedly diverted to the US.
Koen van Weel/AFP/Getty Images
A shipment of 3M protective masks that was bound for Berlin was diverted from Thailand and sent to the US, according to a report from the Financial Times.
The reported diversion of the 200,000 masks was called "an act of modern piracy," by Berlin Interior Minister Andreas Geisel.
The development follows President Donald Trump's criticism of 3M for sending masks to countries other than the US, though the company has increased imports to the US of the critical protective equipment.
3M CEO Mike Roman responded to Trump's criticism on Friday, calling it "absurd," and said that stopping shipments to other countries would pose a humanitarian risk.
The government's official scorekeeper just poured cold water all over the Trump administration's predictions of a rapid economic recovery from the coronavirus.
Reuters
A new CBO report said the economy would shrink by 7% in GDP and unemployment would surge to 10% in the second quarter, a level unseen since the Great Recession.
Lingering effects of the crisis could stretch into the end of 2021 as unemployment could still be as high as 9%.
The analysis collides with President Trump's optimistic assessment of the economic crisis, as the CBO is not expecting a quick rebound this year and is projecting the pain will stretch on for a long time instead.
"I don't think it's going to end up being such a rough patch," Trump said at a White House press conference last week.
Americans stranded abroad complain that other countries are evacuating their citizens way faster than the US government is.
Associated Press
Americans stranded abroad expressed frustration that while other countries promptly evacuated their citizens, they were left with little guidance from the State Department.
The US State Department has evacuated more than 30,000 Americans since the early days of the coronavirus outbreak in January, but more than 24,000 Americans are still stuck abroad.
Germany has brought home about 42,000 nationals in the past two weeks alone.
Two US citizens Insider spoke to who were frustrated with the US government's response finally secured flights home earlier this week.
USPS mail carriers say the service isn't doing enough to protect them from the coronavirus, and are mixing DIY sanitizer and buying gloves online to stay safe.
Business Insider spoke to two USPS mail carriers this week who say their employers are doing too little to protect them during the coronavirus outbreak.
They reported unsanitary conditions in post offices and mail trucks and said they were not getting protective equipment like gloves and face masks.
One resorted to making her own sanitizer at home from bleach, another is buying gloves and masks at inflated prices online.
The USPS did not answer their concerns directly but said in a statement that it is taking action to limit the risk of its staff getting infected.
Dow slides after the US economy loses far more jobs than expected in March.
REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
US stocks fell Friday after the March jobs report disappointed by a wider margin than expected, ending a record 113-month streak of job growth.
The declines reversed gains from Thursday when investors shrugged off a second week of massive unemployment insurance claims.
The March jobs report doesn't include two key weeks in which 10 million Americans filed for unemployment insurance, signaling further pain ahead.
The US economy lost 701,000 jobs in March, even before the worst of the coronavirus shutdown.
Associated Press
The Bureau of Labor Statistics said nonfarm payrolls contracted by 701,000 in March as the coronavirus forced a widespread US economic shutdown.
That marked a sharp decline from the revised number for February and was far deeper than the 100,000 job losses forecasted by economists. It's the first time that the monthly report has shown jobs lost since 2010.
The report likely doesn't show the full extent of coronavirus-driven damage. Friday's report only includes data through March 14, meaning it does not count the last two weeks of the month, a period that saw 10 million Americans file for unemployment insurance.
The UK plans to issue coronavirus 'immunity passports' so Brits can leave the lockdown early.
Sky News
The UK plans to roll out "immunity passports" to allow people who have contracted COVID-19 to leave the lockdown early.
UK Health Secretary Matt Hancock said the certificates would be issued to people who have built up immunity to the coronavirus so they can return to "normal life."
Citizens would need to test positive in an antibody test before being issued with the certificates.
However, the UK has yet to identify a reliable test for antibodies to the virus.
The 1,000-bed Navy hospital ship in NYC was meant to help relieve overburdened hospitals. So far it's just 2% full, and a hospital director called it a 'joke.'
The US Navy hospital ship Comfort arrived in New York City on Monday to lend help to the city's overburdened hospitals during the coronavirus outbreak.
USNS Comfort's mission is to free up space in NYC hospitals by taking non-coronavirus patients.
But as of Thursday evening, just 20 patients were being treated, The New York Times reported. The ship has space for 1,000 patients.
The ship's low intake is partly due to strict restrictions over how patients are admitted on board, the fact that the Comfort isn't allowing 49 other ailments, and the lack of non-coronavirus patients in the city right now.
One hospital director told to The Times that the Comfort's mission is "a joke" because it isn't actually helping in a meaningful way.
China declared whistleblower doctor Li Wenliang a 'martyr' following a local campaign to silence him for speaking out about the coronavirus.
LI WENLIANG/GAN EN FUND via REUTERS
China on Thursday awarded Li Wenliang, the doctor who sounded an early alarm about the novel coronavirus, the title of "martyr."
In December, police in Wuhan made Li admit to lying about the existence of a worrying new virus discovered in the city. Li died on February 7 after contracting the virus.
An investigation by the Chinese Communist Party found on March 19 that the actions of law enforcement in Wuhan was "irregular" and "improper."
"Martyr" is the highest honor the Communist Party of China can bestow on a citizen killed working to serve the country. The country will honor him with three minutes of silence on Saturday.
Bill Gates is funding new factories for 7 potential coronavirus vaccines, even though it will waste billions of dollars.
REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann/File Photo
Microsoft billionaire Bill Gates told "The Daily Show" that his foundation is funding the construction of factories for seven different candidates for a coronavirus vaccine.
Gates said that at most it would end up picking at most two out of the seven, meaning billions of dollars spent on manufacturing would be abandoned.
He said in a situation where the world faces the loss of trillions of dollars to the economy, wasting a few billion in an effort to help the problem is worth it.
