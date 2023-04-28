Live updates: Tammy Daybell’s 911 call plays in Lori Vallow Daybell trial

The jury in the Lori Vallow Daybell trial — who will decide whether the 49-year-old Rexburg mother is guilty of murdering her children — heard for the first time from a member of Tammy Daybell’s family Thursday.

Tammy Daybell was married to Chad Daybell for nearly 30 years, and they had five children together. But quickly after her death, Chad Daybell married Vallow Daybell. Chad and Vallow Daybell are charged with the first-degree murders of two of Vallow Daybell’s children: 7-year-old Joshua “JJ” Vallow and 16-year-old Tylee Ryan. They’re also accused of conspiring to murder the two children as well as Tammy Daybell.

Samantha Gwilliam in an emotional testimony Thursday described her sister, Tammy Daybell, as an animal-loving introvert who loved her large family.

The Daybells — who had a months-long affair — got married on a Hawaii beach two weeks after Tammy Daybell’s body was buried in a Utah cemetery, according to witnesses throughout the trial.

To be convicted of the first-degree murder charges, the jury will need to conclude that they killed, encouraged or commanded someone else to kill Vallow Daybell’s children.

Lori Vallow Daybell’s trial began early this month and could last another four weeks. Chad has a hearing scheduled for May 4.

Authorities said they believe Vallow Daybell’s brother Alex Cox also conspired to kill JJ, Tylee and Tammy Daybell, according to the indictment filed by prosecution teams from Madison and Fremont counties. Cox died of natural causes in 2019.

Vallow Daybell also faces a felony charge for allegedly conspiring to kill her fourth husband, Charles Vallow, with her brother.

Tammy Daybell would have been 53 next week. Gwilliam continued testifying Friday morning.

Check this story for live updates on Vallow Daybell’s trial.

9:30 a.m. — ‘We just found my mom.’ Daybell family calls 911

In roughly 30 minutes the prosecution called several witnesses to testify about the attempted shooting of Tammy Daybell.

On Oct. 9, 2019 — 10 days before Tammy Daybell died — someone attempted to shoot at her with a paintball gun, said Colter Cannon, a Fremont County sheriff’s deputy. He said that Tammy Daybell told him she saw someone point a paintball gun at her. She heard “two pops” and then “screamed for Chad.”

Cannon said that police weren’t able to find any bullets or marks from a paintball gun, and in January 2020, they searched the area for evidence but weren’t able to find anything.

Prosecutors in the indictment alleged that Vallow Daybell’s brother attempted to shoot Tammy Daybell.

In a brief 911 call on Oct. 19, 2019, one of Chad Daybell’s sons called dispatch to report the death of his mother, Tammy Daybell. Christina West, who worked as a dispatcher at the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office, received the call and testified about the recording.

“We just found my mom,” the Daybells’ son told West. He then said through tears that she was on the ground, and he didn’t know what was wrong.

Then Chad Daybell took over the phone call.

“Hi I’m Chad, the husband,” he said in the 911 recording, sounding distraught. “She’s clearly dead.”

8:30 a.m. — Chad Daybell told Tammy Daybell’s sister that Vallow Daybell had a lot of money





Gwilliam wrapped up her testimony Friday morning and provided an inside look into Tammy and Chad Daybell’s publishing company, Springcreek Books.

Chad Daybell, who was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, authored several fictional books about the end-times and the Second Coming of Jesus Christ.

Gwilliam said that the Daybells’ company published books written by Chad Daybell as well as other authors.

“A lot was probably based on what he thought would happen in the future, but it was still a fictional story,” Gwilliam said about Chad Daybell’s books.

Witnesses told the jury Chad and Lori Vallow Daybell, who was also a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, believed that the world was going to end in July 2020. They also had fringe beliefs that people could be possessed by dark spirits, witnesses said in testimony, and that the spirits would need to be cast out.

Chad Daybell in one of his books, an autobiography, wrote about two near-death experiences.

“When people talk about their spiritual experiences, we don’t write that down,” Gwilliam said.

When asked by Vallow Daybell’s defense attorney Jim Archibald whether Chad Daybell was “trying to make money” off his spiritual experiences, Gwilliam said the answer is “complicated.”

Archibald also asked Gwilliam whether Tammy Daybell ever mentioned that Chad Daybell had a vision she would die. Several witnesses have said in testimony that Chad Daybell believed Tammy Daybell would die young.

“No, she never mentioned that to me,” Gwilliam responded.

Gwilliam said she called Chad Daybell after her sister died and questioned him about his new marriage with Lori Valllow Daybell. In November 2019, around two months after the children were last seen, Chad told her that Vallow Daybell didn’t have any children, and that they “were going to be empty nesters.” Gwilliam added that Chad Daybell mentioned Vallow Daybell had “lots of money.”

“I had no reason to suspect Chad, I had no reason to suspect anything,” Gwilliam said.

But she added that as a spiritual person, she was concerned that something happened to her sister. Tammy Daybell died by asphyxiation in October 2019, Fremont County Prosecutor Lindsey Blake said during testimony.