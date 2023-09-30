Live updates from New York: Clemson football takes on undefeated Syracuse

Chapel Fowler
·1 min read
0
Rich Barnes/Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

The Clemson Tigers are still searching for their first conference win of the 2023 season, taking on the undefeated Syracuse Orange (noon Saturday, ABC) at the JMA Wireless Dome. The State’s Chapel Fowler is there to bring you game coverage.

Latest score, updates

Clemson vs Syracuse

Live updates from the Tigers' ACC road trip.

Tweets by chapelfowler

Clemson game today

Who: Clemson (2-2, 0-2 ACC) at Syracuse (4-0, 0-0 ACC)

When: noon Saturday

Where: JMA Wireless Dome in Syracuse, N.Y.

TV: ABC

Broadcast crew: Dave Pasch, Dusty Dvoracek, Tom Luginbill

Stream: Via ESPN.com or the ESPN app

