A Live Ventures Incorporated (NASDAQ:LIVE) insider increased their holdings last year

Insiders were net buyers of Live Ventures Incorporated's (NASDAQ:LIVE ) stock during the past year. That is, insiders bought more stock than they sold.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Live Ventures

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the insider, Michael Stein, for US$153k worth of shares, at about US$38.16 per share. While we don't usually like to see insider selling, it's more concerning if the sales take place at a lower price. It's of some comfort that this sale was conducted at a price well above the current share price, which is US$25.89. So it may not tell us anything about how insiders feel about the current share price. The only individual insider seller over the last year was Michael Stein.

Dennis Gao purchased 7.49k shares over the year. The average price per share was US$35.76. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Does Live Ventures Boast High Insider Ownership?

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Live Ventures insiders own 52% of the company, currently worth about US$41m based on the recent share price. Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Live Ventures Insiders?

The fact that there have been no Live Ventures insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. On a brighter note, the transactions over the last year are encouraging. Judging from their transactions, and high insider ownership, Live Ventures insiders feel good about the company's future. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Live Ventures. For instance, we've identified 5 warning signs for Live Ventures (2 shouldn't be ignored) you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

