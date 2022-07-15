Jayland Walker had 46 entrance wounds and died from 'devastating injuries,' examiner says

Jayland Walker had 46 gunshot wounds or graze injuries on his body, according to a "summary of findings" from the autopsy released by Summit County Medical Examiner Lisa Kohler on Friday.

The 25-year-old was shot and killed by Akron police on June 27. Walker’s funeral on Wednesday followed two weeks of protests and unrest in downtown Akron as demonstrators demand justice and accountability for the eight officers involved in his death.

In a press conference Friday morning, Kohler said there were more than 46 labeled wounds on Walker’s body. There were 46 gunshot entrance wounds or graze injuries, which are on the surface of the skin, but does not enter. Kohler also said there were 15 exit wounds. A bullet may enter the body and not exit the body, she said.

The autopsy count of wounds is different from the number of shots fired, Kohler said.

“We are not able to say which bullet killed him. He had several devastating injuries that could cause death," Kohler said.

Greta Johnson, director of communications and the assistant chief of staff for Summit County Executive, said it is very possible one bullet could cause multiple entrance wounds on the body. A bullet can hit a limb before striking the torso, for example, meaning Walker may not have been shot 46 times, she said.

Kohler said said the medical examiner's report is separate from an investigation by the of Bureau of Criminal investigation, which will determine how many shots were fired.

The wounds included:

15 gunshot wounds that entered Walker's torso and caused internal injury to his heart, lungs, liver, spleen, left kidney, intestines and multiple ribs.

17 gunshot wounds entered the pelvis and both upper legs.

1 bullet struck Walker’s face and fractured his jaw.

8 gunshot wounds injured his arms and right hand.

5 gunshot wounds injured the knees, right lower leg and right foot.

A toxicology report came back negative for any evidence of drugs or alcohol in Walker, Kohler said.

She said 26 bullets were recovered from Walker’s body.

Kohler said five bullets entered Walker’s body from the back, but that does not mean he was running away and that he could have twisted.

What was Jayland Walker's cause of death?

Kohler said Walker’s cause of death was due to blood loss. The manner was homicide, or shot by others, she said.

“Our ruling of homicide is a medical ruling, meaning death at the hands of another and is not a legal conclusion,” she said.

Walker was handcuffed when his body was received at the medical examiner’s office, Kohler said.

No gunshot residue report completed

A report on gunshot residue was not completed as the FBI and the Medical Examiner’s office have both discontinued those tests in recent years, said Kohler.

"I understand that there have been questions raised regarding the performance of gunshot residue testing," Kohler said. "Although the technology utilized to demonstrate the presence or absence of gunshot residue is sound, there are many factors that contribute to false positive or false negative results.

"Gunshot residue testing can detect specific particles related to the discharge of a firearm, but the results of such testing are not conclusive as to whether an individual did in fact fire a weapon," Kohler said.

A positive test does not indicate a person fired a weapon and a negative test does not mean the person tested did not fire a weapon or was not in the vicinity of a fired weapon, Kohler said. The FBI discontinued gunshot residue testing at its lab in 2006, she said.

Walker family attorney reacts to autopsy report

In an impromptu press conference in the health department parking lot after the county’s press conference, Ken Abbarno, one of the Walker family’s attorneys, called the autopsy findings “absolutely devastating.”

“This shows that Jayland, an unarmed man with no drugs or alcohol in his system came to a brutal and senseless death,” Abbarno said.

The medical examiner’s office allowed Walker’s representatives to review the autopsy information before the press conference.

Abbarno said the family and their attorneys need to sit down and process the information in the autopsy. He said they want to try to match up the autopsy report with the officers’ body camera videos to determine Walker’s position as the bullets were fired.

A reporter asked if the family knows why Walker didn’t surrender to police when he got out of his vehicle after the brief chase.

“I don’t have an answer to your question,” Abbarno responded.

Asked whether Walker’s mental state may have played a part in his decision to run from officers, Abbarno said the key question is why officers shot Walker so many times.

“An unarmed Black man was shot 46 times — had 46 entrance wounds — and died from blood loss,” Abbarno said. “I don’t know how that wouldn’t surprise anybody to hear that.”

Read Jayland Walker autopsy press release

This story will be updated.

