Live Video: Watch the remembrance ceremony at the Basilica of Saints Peter and Paul

Oct. 29—LEWISTON — A community vigil and remembrance ceremony is planned for 6 p.m. Sunday at the Basilica of Saints Peter and Paul.

The two-hour program is open to the public and meant to honor the victims of last week's shooting and pay respects to those impacted.

On Wednesday night, Robert Card fatally shot 18 people at Just-In-Time Recreation and Schemengees Bar & Grille in Lewiston. After more than two days of a massive manhunt, Card's body was found Friday evening in a trailer at a Lisbon recycling business.

The City of Lewiston, LA Metro Chamber and members the interfaith community are planning for the ceremony to last about an hour and to host a reception afterward. The event will be livestreamed on SunJournal.com.

The basilica is on Ash Street in Lewiston. According to organizers, parking will be available at the garage on 1 Oak St. Bartlett Street will be closed between College and Ash streets.

Also Sunday, Prince of Peace Catholic Parish will be hosting a prayer service for the victims of the shootings in Lewiston from 2-3 p.m. Sunday at Holy Family Church at 607 Sabattus St. A candle will be lit for the victims, and the church bells will be rung throughout the city followed by a moment of silence for each of the deceased.