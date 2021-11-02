Live: Election Day updates on Virginia and New Jersey gubernatorial races, NYC mayor, more

Voting has begun in the 2021 election, a collection of races that political prognosticators will be watching for clues about the themes that could define the pivotal 2022 midterm.

Voters will choose new governors in Virginia and New Jersey, new congressional representatives in two Ohio districts and new mayors in some of the nation's largest cities.

Polls opened early on Tuesday, but early voting has been going on for weeks in some states.

The results will be dissected for any inkling of what they can tell us about 2022, when Republicans will try to retake control of Congress from the slim Democratic majority.

Democrats have an eight-seat advantage in the House, and control the split Senate. All 435 seats in the House will be up for election in 2022 along with 34 seats in the Senate.

Read more: 5 Things that could decide Virginia election (and 2022): Biden, Trump, culture wars and more

MCLEAN, VIRGINIA - OCTOBER 29: Cars line up along Balls Hill Road waiting to enter the McClean Government Center during early voting on October 29, 2021 in McLean, Virginia. Recent polls indicate the governors race in Virginia is a a dead heat between Democrat Terry McAuliffe and Republican Glenn Youngkin.

Boston will elect a woman of color as mayor

In Boston, the contest between city council members Annissa Essaibi George and Michelle Wu means whomever wins will become the city’s first woman and first person of color elected mayor.

The candidates, both Democrats in a nonpartisan race, have chiefly clashed over issues such as affordable housing, public education and transportation. But differences on policing and crime have also emerged.

Wu, daughter of Taiwanese immigrants and a protégé of liberal Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren, has called for major police reforms. Before she was a candidate, Wu joined other city council members in calling for a 10% cut to the police department’s budget.

Essaibi George, who describes herself as Polish-Arab American, has opposed reallocating the money and has called for hiring several hundred more police officers. She was endorsed by former Boston police Commissioner William Gross.

– Associated Press

Boston mayoral candidate Michelle Wu campaigns in this file photo from Oct. 23, 2021. On Tuesday, Wu, a daughter of Taiwanese immigrants, faces off against Annissa Essaibi George. Whoever wins will be the first woman and first person of color elected to the city's top political office.

Boston mayoral candidate Annissa Essaibi George campaigns in the Mattapan neighborhood in this Oct. 23, 2021, file photo. She is running against Michelle Wu in the historic election in a city that's only elected white men as mayor.

Florida primary to narrow field for congressional seat

Voters in Florida’s 20th congressional district on Tuesday will narrow the wide field of primary candidates competing for the seat formerly held by Democratic Rep. Alcee Hastings, who died in April.

Story continues

Eleven Democrats, two Republicans and a handful of other candidates are running in the southern Florida district.

The special general election is scheduled for Jan. 11.

– Rick Rouan

Races to watch on Election Day

While the Virginia governor’s race has been getting much of the national attention in the runup to Election Day, some other elections also could tell us more about what to expect in the 2022 midterm election.

Tigher-than-expected races for New Jersey governor and Ohio’s 15th congressional district could drop some hints about which way the political weather vane is pointing in 2022. Democrats will be trying to cling to their slim majority in the House next year.

Check out more about the races to watch on Election Day.

Analysis: ‘A new American fault line’: How new election laws will make it harder for 55 million to vote

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Election Day 2021 live updates: Virginia governor, NYC mayor, more