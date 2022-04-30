LIVE: Warren Buffett slams rampant market speculation, reflects on the pandemic, and discusses his recent $23 billion of bets at Berkshire Hathaway's annual shareholder meeting

Warren Buffett AP Images

Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway is hosting its annual shareholder meeting on Saturday.

Buffett and his business partner, Charlie Munger, are set to discuss a wide range of topics.

Follow along for live updates from the meeting.

Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway is hosting its annual shareholder meeting in person this weekend for the first time in two years. Insider is live at the event, which attracts tens of thousands of people from around the world, and has been heralded as "Woodstock for Capitalists." Follow along for live updates on what Buffett, his partner Charlie Munger, and the rest of the Berkshire team are saying.

Buffett, perhaps the most famous bargain hunter in the world, has struggled to find deals over the past two years. Stocks marched to record highs, private equity firms and special-purpose acquisition companies (SPACs) bid up the price of acquisitions, and Berkshire's rising stock price made the shares less enticing to repurchase.

However, Berkshire has boosted its buying this year. It plowed about $7 billion into Occidental Petroleum stock in 11 days, snapped up $4 billion of HP shares, and struck a deal to acquire Alleghany for $11.6 billion in under two weeks.

Buffett's company reported first-quarter earnings before the meeting on Saturday. It revealed that it plowed a net $41 billion into stocks, slashing its cash pile by 28% to $106 billion. It also slowed share repurchases to $3.2 billion, marking its lowest level of buybacks since the first quarter of 2020.

Berkshire owns scores of businesses including Geico, See's Candies, and the BNSF Railway, and holds multibillion-dollar stakes in Apple, Coca-Cola, Kraft Heinz, and other public companies.

Buffett is widely expected to discuss Berkshire's latest purchases, and comment on the concerns roiling financial markets including rampant inflation, rising interest rates, Russia's invasion of Ukraine, and continued supply chain disruptions due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Story continues

Read more: Warren Buffett is on a long-awaited buying spree. 7 experts break down why the investor spent $23 billion on a trio of big-ticket purchases.

Here's our live blog of Berkshire's annual shareholder meeting:

10:18 a.m.: "I think we've made more because of the crazy gambling. I think it's made it easier for us," Munger says.

Buffett notes that he depends on mispriced businesses to make money.

10:17 a.m.: Munger bemoans the excessive speculation and gambling in markets, saying it's no more of a victory for capitalism than playing dice.

10:14 a.m. Many people were trading Occidental "in some crazy way" that allowed Berkshire to buy such a large amount of stock in a matter of days, Buffett says. The investor calls out the sale of highly risky, three-day call options.

"I don't think we're smart, I think we're sane," Buffett says. "And that's the main requirement in this business."

10:07 a.m.: "We've got people who know nothing about stocks being advised by stockbrokers who know even less," Munger says, underlining the amount of "casino activity" in markets, and computers trading against other computers.

10.04 a.m.: The Berkshire CEO adds that he bought into Occidental after reading its earnings-call transcript and approving of CEO Vicki Hollub's strategy.

10.02 a.m.: Buffett notes that the amount of short-term trading in the stock market enabled Berkshire to deploy about $7 billion on Oxy stock in a matter of days. "Essentially it was a gambling parlor, and the people that were making money, they were hamblers," Buffett says about the state of the market at that time.

10 a.m.: Buffett flashes up a breakdown of Berkshire's recent Occidental purchases, highlighting that it amassed the roughly 15% stake in the space of 11 days.

9:52 a.m.: Buffett is asked what changed between the publication of his annual letter on February 26, and the flurry of purchases (Occidental Petroleum, HP, Alleghany) over the next few weeks. Munger says they found assets that were more attractive to hold than Treasury bills. Buffett recalls receiving a letter from Alleghany CEO Joe Brandon a day earlier, and setting up a meeting with him a few days later.

Buffett adds that the Alleghany deal wouldn't have happened unless Brandon had emailed him.

"A few stocks got very interesting to us," Buffett says. "The market has been extraordinary. Sometimes it's quite investment-oriented, and other times it's almost totally a casino, it's a gambling parlor, and that existed to an extraordinary degree in the last couple of years, encouraged by Wall Street."

Buffett notes brokers "make a lot more money when people are gambling than when they're investing."

9:48 a.m.: "If you ever buy a bank, and there's only two banks in town, hire some extras to stand in line in front of the other bank," Buffett jokes, underscoring how bank runs can cause panic and put banks out of business.

9:46 a.m: "We were not very, very far away from having something that might have been a repeat of 2008 or even worse," Buffett says, referring to liquidity tightening in the spring of 2020, when the pandemic struck the US.

9:40 a.m.: "We will always have a lot of cash," Buffett says, after Berkshire's equity buying helped cut the company's cash pile by 28% to $106 billion last quarter.

9:37 a.m.: Buffett shares a breakdown of Berkshire's stock-buying activity, showing the company spent $41 billion on stocks between February 21 and March 15 — including $4.6 billion on March 4 — and another $11 billion during the rest of the quarter. He appears to suggest that Berkshire didn't repurchase any shares in April.

9:35 a.m.: Buffett says he's already writing next year's annual letter in his head, and approaches it as if he's explaining how his business is doing to his sisters.

9:31 a.m.: "We didn't know what was going to happen with the pandemic, we didn't know what was going to happen with the economy," Buffett says, referring to his thinking in the spring of 2020. "We feel very good" about Berkshire's position today, he adds.

9:29 a.m. Buffett puts a screenshot of Berkshire's first-quarter earnings on the big screen, saying there are no big surprises.

9:27 a.m.: The Berkshire boss thanks his shareholders for trusting him with their savings, and underscores how important he feels it is that every shareholder receive information at the same time.

9:22 a.m.: Buffett reveals that from noon to 5pm on Friday, 12,000 shareholders visited the exhibit hall and "spent money on anything we could think to sell them." See's set a record for the Friday shopping day, he says.

9.15 a.m.: The lights come up, revealing Buffett, Munger, and the heads of Berkshire's insurance and non-insurance operations, Ajit Jain and Greg Abel.

8:30 a.m.: Buffett kicks off his meeting with a 45-minute video, featuring ads for Berkshire-owned companies such as Geico and Brooks Running and key investments such as Apple.

It also includes multiple skits. In one, Munger appears with characters from "The Office," Desperate Housewives," and "Breaking Bad." In another, Buffett is turned away from his own meeting and carried off by security, then returns dressed like Jimmy Buffett and gets turned away again.

Moreover, there's a remix of Bruno Mars' "Uptown Funk" (Berkshire Hatha-lujah!) showcasing the bosses of Berkshire's dozens of businesses.

Read the original article on Business Insider