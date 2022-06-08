Live: Watch SpaceX launch first mission of June from Cape Canaveral

Emre Kelly, Florida Today

Follow live as SpaceX targets 5:04 p.m. EDT Wednesday, June 8, for the launch of a Falcon 9 rocket and Egyptian communications satellite from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida.

Teams at Launch Complex 40 have until 7:30 p.m. to launch the mission known as NileSat-301, which will fly straight east over the Atlantic Ocean and include a landing on the Just Read the Instructions drone ship.

Follow real-time updates and ask questions using the blue icon below (give the module a few seconds to load):

This article originally appeared on Florida Today: Live: Watch SpaceX launch first mission of June from Cape Canaveral

