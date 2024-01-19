Live weather updates: Glaze of freezing rain causing slick roads across Middle Tennessee

A wintry mix of snow, freezing rain and sleet Thursday followed by a blast of frigid temperatures resulted in slick roads across Middle Tennessee Friday as local officials continue to warn drivers to stay home if they can.

Matt Reagan, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Nashville said light snow fell Friday morning with little to no accumulation, but temperatures are expected to fall into Friday afternoon.

The weather service has issued a wind chill advisory Friday night through noon Saturday.

"We're headed for another single-digit night (Friday)," Reagan told The Tennessean. "At BNA, we have a low of 7 degrees going. The wind chill values tomorrow (Saturday) morning will probably be negative five to negative 10."

On Thursday, the Tennessee Department of Transportation said crews were working to clear secondary routes, however, they were set to return to clearing primary routes Friday after the roads refroze overnight.

Nashville Department of Transportation said they have 32 snow plows and more than 56 crews working, as well as plenty of salt on hand.

Before departing, check road conditions by viewing local traffic cameras. If you need assistance while on the road, you may dial the Tennessee Highway Patrol at *THP (*847).

State offices closed Friday

Due to hazardous weather and travel conditions, state offices will be closed Friday across Tennessee.

State services offered online will remain available and state employees will work remotely where possible.

WeGo services adjusting to winter weather

Due to winter weather, WeGo will operate a Saturday schedule Friday.

Route 19 Herman will not run Friday morning.

Added bus routes Friday include routes 87, 88, 89, 94 and 95.

Route 84 in Murfreesboro will not serve Middle Tennessee State University and will end at Rover Transit Center.

The WeGo Star, 64 Star Downtown Shuttle, and 93 Star West End Shuttle will operate as regularly scheduled.

Blood shortage grows in Middle Tennessee

Weather conditions have contributed to a blood shortage in Middle Tennessee with blood banks noting several massive blood transfusions in the past day.

Blood Assurance is recommending that more than 70 hospitals in the region postpone elective surgeries until Jan. 24 to allow the organization to rebuild inventory.

Blood Assurance is working on less than a half-day supply on most blood types as of Thursday and is asking more people in the community to donate blood or platelets, a release said.

Curbside collection suspended in Nashville due to weather

Metro Water Services is suspending trash and recycling collection for the remainder of the week due to ongoing inclement weather.

The agency expects return to normal service Monday.

Convenience centers are tentatively planned to open Saturday. Drop off sites will resume collections as soon as road conditions allow.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Middle Tennessee roads hazardous again after freezing rain, light snow