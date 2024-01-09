Live weather updates: Shelter in Somerset, early closures as high winds, flooding expected

With heavy winds and a flood watch coming to the Lower Shore today and into Wednesday, counties are being proactive with shelter openings and early closures. Check back here for updates throughout the day.

Somerset to open shelter in preparation for winds, flooding

Somerset County Emergency Services has announced that a shelter will be opened at Washington High School in Princess Anne at 5 p.m. Tuesday for anyone that wishes to leave their home.

Residents are urged to monitor the Somerset County Emergency Services’ Facebook page and NOAA Weather Radio for updated information as it becomes available.

Schools closing early, cancel after-school activitities

Due to inclement weather and potentially hazardous road conditions, Wicomico County Public Schools will dismiss two hours early Tuesday, Jan. 9. All after-school and evening activities are cancelled.

Wicomico County Public Schools will have a 90-minute delay on Wednesday, Jan 10, to allow time to evaluate road conditions. Updates will be provided tomorrow morning if needed.

Accomack County Public Schools announced schools will be dismissing 2 hours early on Tuesday, Jan. 9. There will be no after school activities.

Wicomico County government offices will close early

Wicomico County released the following statement via email Tuesday about early closure:

"We have been advised by Emergency Services that the pending storm will be gaining strength at about 4 p.m. To be sure our employees are able to get home before that time, we will be closing at 3 p.m.

The Salisbury forecast is for high winds, heavy rain

The National Weather Service for Tuesday morning is forecasting rain, mainly after 8 a.m., with highs near 57 degrees. Winds will increase to 18 to 23 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 36 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half an inch possible.

By the evening, rain continues mainly before 5 a.m. and could be heavy at times. Lows will be around 45 degrees. Windy weather will come from the southeast from 29 to 34 mph decreasing to 21 to 26 mph after midnight.

Winds could gust as high as 55 mph, with the chance of precipitation at 100%. New precipitation amounts between 1 and 2 inches are possible.

On Wednesday, Salisbury could see a chance of rain, mainly before 8 a.m. with west winds at 18 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 39 mph. The chance of precipitation will remain at 30% with precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Flood watch in effect starting Tuesday evening on Lower Shore

There is a coastal flood watch in effect now starting at 1 p.m. Tuesday and into Wednesday morning for Wicomico, Somerset and Worcester counties in Maryland, inland and at the beaches, and on Virginia's Eastern Shore.

"Strong low pressure will lift across the Ohio Valley and into the Great Lakes region Tuesday into Wednesday. This will produce increasingly strong, gusty winds across the outlook area Tuesday afternoon into Wednesday. There is also a potential for rain to fall heavily at times, which could lead to river flooding and flash flooding of urban or flood prone areas," the warning stated.

Coastal waves in the region, according to the National Weather Service, will range from 1 to 3 feet high.

This article originally appeared on Salisbury Daily Times: Somerset opening shelter, Wicomico schools closing early with weather