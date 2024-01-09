Live weather updates: Storm rolls through Georgia Tuesday, brings heavy rain, high winds

A strong storm system will move across Georgia Tuesday, bringing heavy rains and potentially damaging winds.

According to the NWS, damaging winds, hail and tornado activity are possible throughout the day. More than 100 school systems across the state have modified schedules on Tuesday, with a majority closing or going to virtual learning.

Follow below for live updates — from power outages to flash flooding to road closures — from the Savannah Morning News team.

Tornado warning for Donalsonville, Colquitt and Iron City

The National Weather Service issued a tornado warning for Donalsonville, Colquitt and Iron City until 8:45 a.m.

Tornado Warning including Donalsonville GA, Colquitt GA and Iron City GA until 8:45 AM EST pic.twitter.com/qOJ0NL6NBi — NWS Tallahassee (@NWSTallahassee) January 9, 2024

Southwest Georgia under tornado watch | 7:45 a.m.

The southwestern part of the state is under a tornado watch until 2 p.m. This area includes Americus, Albany, Waycross, Valdosta and Bainbridge.

A tornado watch has been issued for parts of Alabama, Florida and Georgia until 2 PM EST pic.twitter.com/uZdf30sMIe — NWS Atlanta (@NWSAtlanta) January 9, 2024

