Live weather updates: Winter storms return to Northern California. What’s in the forecast?

Another round of winter storms is forecast for California as an atmospheric river makes landfall on the West Coast, according to the National Weather Service.

Here’s what is in store for the Sacramento and Lake Tahoe regions:

Flood watch issued for much of Northern California





“Excessive rainfall” could cause flooding from Wednesday morning through late Thursday night across Northern California.

The weather service issued a “watch,” which is a step down from a warning and urges residents to be prepared for potential floods.

Flood forecast issued Tuesday, Jan. 30.

Areas under flood watch

The watch includes the Motherlode, southwestern Shasta County, western Colusa County, northeast foothills and the Sacramento Valley, according to the weather service.

A separate watch was issued for the Bay Area and parts of the Central Coast.

Flood watch issued for Bay Area and Central Coast on Monday, Jan. 29.

How to prepare for potential flooding

Clean out your gutters

Use sandbags if your home is prone to flooding

Have an evacuation plan just in case

Stay updated with the latest weather forecast, watches and warnings

Get an emergency kit ready. It should include important documents, batteries, flashlights, battery-powered radio, extra medication, food and water, pet supplies

Where Sacramento County could flood

Source: FEMA

What is ARkStorm? No, a megaflood is not going to sink California this week

How long will rain in Sacramento last?

The forecast from the weather service shows rain in Sacramento at least through Tuesday, Feb. 6.

Heavy rain is expected Thursday, with chances of showers into the weekend.

Downtown Sacramento has measured just 3.16 inches of rain so far this year (compared to the normal of 3.87 for January). By the end of the first month of 2023, the capital city recorded a staggering 7.54 inches.

With rain and wind on its way, the Sacramento Municipal Utility District, or SMUD, said Tuesday that it “is prepared” in the case of outages, a news release states.

An atmospheric river will begin to impact the Western U.S. tonight and produce widespread low elevation rain, heavy mountain snow, and gusty winds.



Follow your local office by visiting https://t.co/GWrG0hTRHN pic.twitter.com/ncBxXhV7Cn — National Weather Service (@NWS) January 30, 2024

Winter storm warning issued for Tahoe





The National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning in effect from 10 a.m. Wednesday to 10 a.m. Friday.

The amount of snow in the forecast fluctuates as the storm develops, but as of Tuesday night meteorologists predict more than 2 feet at higher elevations.

The weather service issued a winter storm warning for the greater Lake Tahoe region that will stretch from Wednesday morning through early Friday.

A “potent” winter storm will bring heavy snow, the warning states, with the possibility of 2 or more inches of snow per hour at times.

Travel to Tahoe region

Meteorologists warn that travel will be “very difficult to impossible” and strongly discourage driving to the Sierra.

Another storm this weekend

Sunday and Monday will bring another chance “at significant snowfall,” according to the UC Berkeley Central Sierra Snow Lab, located at Donner Pass.

The Sierra snowpack is ‘far below normal’

On Tuesday, the California Department of Water Resources measured the Sierra snowpack at the Phillips Station, near Lake Tahoe, at just 58% of the average to date. The department measured 29 inches of snow depth, or a snow-water equivalent of 10 inches.

It’s a “modest increase” from early January, but statewide the snowpack sits just above 50% of average, according to a news release. At this time last year — which ended up a record-setter — the state was at 214% of average.

High winds expected

The weather service in Sacramento also issued a wind advisory for the Sacramento Valley, Delta region, northern San Joaquin Valley and foothills with gusts expected up to 55 mph from Wednesday to Thursday morning.

Gusts in the Tahoe region could reach 100 mph along ridges. Otherwise, roughly 45 mph is expected.

“Strong winds may blow down some tree limbs and a few power outages may result,” the winter storm warning states.

The Bee’s Jacqueline Pinedo, Brianna Taylor, Hanh Truong and Angela Rodriguez contributed to this story.

What do you want to know about life in Sacramento? Ask our service journalism team your top-of-mind questions in the module below or email servicejournalists@sacbee.com.