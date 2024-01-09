Live weather updates: Winter storms threaten millions across U.S. with possible flooding, tornadoes and snow

A massive winter storm swept across the U.S. on Tuesday, bringing heavy snow and blizzard conditions from the Plains to the Great Lakes and drenching rain and high winds to the Northeast — portions of which were still digging out from last weekend’s nor’easter that dumped more than a foot of snow in some areas.

The same system brought heavy rain, hail and at least three reported tornadoes to the South.

According to the National Weather Service, a second storm is expected to produce blizzard conditions throughout the Pacific Northwest.

