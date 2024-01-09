Kate Murphy
Live weather updates: Winter storms threaten millions across U.S. with possible flooding, tornadoes and snow
At least 3 tornadoes have been reported in Florida, the National Weather Service says.
A massive winter storm swept across the U.S. on Tuesday, bringing heavy snow and blizzard conditions from the Plains to the Great Lakes and drenching rain and high winds to the Northeast — portions of which were still digging out from last weekend’s nor’easter that dumped more than a foot of snow in some areas.
The same system brought heavy rain, hail and at least three reported tornadoes to the South.
According to the National Weather Service, a second storm is expected to produce blizzard conditions throughout the Pacific Northwest.
Yahoo News is providing live updates on the storms and their impacts. Follow along in the blog below.
Eastern U.S. braces for major storm system
Here is the latest forecast from the National Weather Service:
...Major storm system will hammer the Eastern U.S. with widespread heavy rain, strong winds, and severe thunderstorms tonight into early Wednesday...
...Unsettled weather will continue in the West while dangerously cold temperatures plunge into the Central U.S...
...Widespread heavy rainfall will likely lead to significant river and flash flooding from the western Carolinas to the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast, and scattered to numerous flash floods will be possible. The highest flash flood chances are over the far western Carolinas and from northern/central Virginia through southern New York and into Connecticut to Rhode Island where there is a Moderate Risk of Excessive Rainfall.
You can read the entire weather service update here.
- Nicole Darrah
Tornado warnings along the East Coast
According to the National Weather Service, a string of thunderstorms with embedded tornadoes are moving east across the southeastern U.S.
"If you're in a tornado warning, TAKE COVER NOW!" meteorologists warned. "Move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows."
The city of Savannah, Ga., is bracing for severe thunderstorms with 60 mph wind gusts with pea-sized hail possible. A tornado watch is in effect in certain areas.
A line of severe thunderstorms with embedded tornadoes continues to push east across the southeastern US as of 2pm EST today. If you're in a tornado warning, TAKE COVER NOW! Move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. pic.twitter.com/kNLH1AcvSQ
— National Weather Service (@NWS) January 9, 2024
- Nicole Darrah
Floridians 'should take precautions'
Florida's Division of Emergency Management is warning those in northeast and central Florida to stay inside as severe thunderstorms pass through the region this afternoon.
Officials suggest that you:
1. Check the weather before heading outside
2. Find a safe room or other space in your home away from windows
3. Make sure you have a way to receive weather alerts and other relevant emergency updates
🚨 1/9/24 • 3PM EST: NE & Central FL should take precautions as this storm system makes its way east this afternoon.
Stay indoors while under any severe weather watches & warnings & heed all warnings from local officials. pic.twitter.com/deCtDgkFHM
— FL Division of Emergency Management (@FLSERT) January 9, 2024
- Nicole Darrah
Tornado leaves 1 dead, 2 injured in North Carolina: report
According to the Charlotte Observer:
One person has died in a tornado that touched down in North Carolina’s Piedmont area, WCNC first reported.
The tornado — part of a massive storm system cloaking much of southeastern U.S. on Tuesday — left one dead and two critically injured between Claremont and Catawba, about 40 miles northwest of Charlotte.
- Dylan Stableford
Images from the storms
- Dylan Stableford
All 50 states under weather advisories
Wind chill and flood advisories were issued by the National Weather Service Tuesday for parts of North Dakota — which means that every state in the country is currently under some sort of weather advisory.
North Dakota had been the only state without one until late Tuesday morning, when the weather service warned that arctic air "will bring dangerously cold wind chills during the overnight and early morning hours."
Meanwhile, sheets of ice that often get caught in bends along the Missouri River could cause the water level to quickly rise near the capital city of Bismarck.
"Residents near the river should be watchful of rapidly changing conditions," the weather service said.
- Dylan Stableford
At least 3 tornadoes reported in Florida as DeSantis declares state of emergency
According to the National Weather Service, at least three tornadoes have been reported in Florida, where extensive damage was seen across the Panhandle.
Here's the latest from the USA Today:
Several counties in the state have closed schools and the NWS has been issuing regular watches and warnings overnight and Tuesday morning as a result of the severe storms.
The storms have rocked nearby areas, tilting homes on their sides and flattening RVs.
The storms are associated with a powerful low and associated cold front which is bringing potentially damaging winds, coastal flooding, the chance of tornadoes, and heavy rainfall. The impacts began Monday night and are expected to peak Tuesday morning in the Panhandle and continue through Tuesday evening in the peninsula.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Tuesday declared a state of emergency in 49 counties to "ensure that there are no unmet needs following the severe weather impacting Florida."
"I urge all Floridians to heed warnings from local officials as this storm continues across the state," DeSantis said in a post on X.
- Chanelle Chandler
Stuck in crazy weather? Here's what to do.
If you have to trek through the crazy weather moving through most parts of the U.S., here are some tips for what to do if you get stuck, like these folks from Texas who were stranded in the snow on a Utah highway for hours this past weekend and had to be rescued by a snow team.
Call for help:
• Dial 911
• Call highway patrol
• Reach out to your roadside assistance service
• Try to stay in a car
Conserve fuel
The American Automobile Association (AAA) recommends running the car for five to 10 minutes to warm up the inside of the car and then shutting it off for 30 to 45 minutes before starting it up again.
But if you do run out of gas, David Bennett, repair systems manager at AAA told the Washington Post to "get out and push to get the car out of the main roadway, either over to the shoulder or onto the median." Then layer up with coats and blankets to avoid hypothermia.
If your car is flooded:
• Turn engine off to avoid hydrolock
• Don't drive in puddles
• Get out as quickly and safely as possible
• Use tools in your car to break and exit through windows if water rises
Before you leave the house, make sure you have these in your car:
• First aid kit
• Blankets
• Snacks
• Portable phone charger
• Ice scrapers/snow brushes
• Flashlight with batteries
• Jumper cables
• Road flares
- Dylan Stableford
Storm expected to 'hammer' Eastern U.S.: NWS
Here is the latest forecast from the National Weather Service:
...Major storm system will hammer the Eastern U.S. with widespread heavy rain, strong winds, and severe thunderstorms on Tuesday into early Wednesday...
...Unsettled weather conditions continue for the Western U.S. with much colder temperatures arriving for the Northern Plains...
Widespread hazardous weather impacts are expected for the eastern third of the U.S. in association with this low pressure system, and numerous warnings and advisories are now in effect from the local NWS forecast offices. One of the big things making weather headlines will be the widespread expanse of heavy rain capable of producing flooding from the Florida Panhandle all the way north to southern Maine.
You can read the entire weather service update here.
- Chanelle Chandler
Southeast bears brunt of power outages
The powerful storm system barreling down on many parts of the U.S. has knocked out power for more than 300,000 people. The states of Georgia, Florida and Alabama make up most of customers who have reported power outages.
Georgia takes the lion's share of power outages, with over 65,000 customers without power. Florida reported more than 62,000 customers without power, followed by Alabama with over 58,000 power outages.
The Midwest, South, Pacific, mid-Atlantic, Mountain and New England regions make up the remainder of customers without power.
- Dylan Stableford
Tornadoes reported in Florida
Per the Tallahassee Democrat, several tornadoes were reported across the Florida Panhandle on Tuesday morning as severe storms moved through the area.
"Confirmation, along with strength and intensity will be determined by the National Weather Service," the newspaper said, "but residents have been posting videos and pictures on social media of the damage left behind."
Here are a few of them:
A tornado just come off the gulf in PCB, Fl.
The house is now sitting sideways on the neighbors house!! pic.twitter.com/LNzWGtqohZ
— Smokentoken (@smokentoken4750) January 9, 2024
Fountain Florida #tornado damage from moments ago!
Captured by @JordanHallWX #flwx pic.twitter.com/JxrONnBIPs
— MyRadar Weather (@MyRadarWX) January 9, 2024
Tornado crossing I-10 near Marianna #flwx pic.twitter.com/iooEhqvBus
— Michael Connolly Thomas (@MooseT187) January 9, 2024
- Chanelle Chandler
California experiences 'coldest night of the season'
Many areas in Southern California experienced their "coldest night of the season" as temperatures fell below freezing overnight into Tuesday morning.
The National Weather Service has issued freeze warnings and frost advisories and is predicting "potentially damaging winds" late Wednesday through Thursday.
- Chanelle Chandler
Nikki Haley event canceled in Iowa due to inclement weather
Iowa is under a winter storm warning until later this evening, as residents brace for up to 9 inches of snow. Temperatures will also dip to single-digit and below-zero temperatures as a polar vortex — a blast of cold air — is expected to follow the snowfall. Meteorologists predict the freezing temperatures will linger through Iowa caucus day, which kicks off the 2024 presidential race, on Jan. 15.
Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley was scheduled to hold a campaign event on Monday, but it was canceled due to the weather.
- Nicole Darrah
What you should do in a flooding emergency
Flood watches or warnings have been issued in New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Massachusetts, Maryland and parts of the Washington, D.C., area.
A watch, a warning and an advisory are all different. Stephanie Fox, national spokesperson for the American Red Cross, told Yahoo News:
• A watch traditionally means that the weather is incoming but not immediately. It’s important to just be prepared and be aware of what kind of weather hazard is forthcoming.
• An advisory means it’s probably going to occur but maybe not to the severity of a flood warning, but there’s probably going to be some sort of nuisance flooding.
• A warning means that the weather is imminent or it’s already happening, and you need to make sure that you are taking action in that moment and knowing what your action is long before that warning is actually issued.
- Chanelle Chandler
States of emergency declared
North Carolina and New Jersey have declared states of emergency as heavy rainfall and strong wind gusts pummel the mid-Atlantic and Northeast regions, potentially bringing flash floods and power outages.
In North Carolina, officials announced they will waive "truck weight, size and hours of service restrictions so that vehicles carrying essential supplies such as food, medicine or fuel or transporting livestock and crops can get their jobs done quickly."
New Jersey's governor, Phil Murphy, announced that the state's order would take effect at 5 p.m. Tuesday, across all 21 counties in the state. The order permits resources to be deployed throughout New Jersey as long as the storm lasts.
- Dylan Stableford
'Baseball-sized hail' in Alabama
The underside of the massive storm system that is forecast to bring snow from the Plains to the Great Lakes and rain and wind to the Northeast is bringing hail to South.
The National Weather Service in Tallahassee, Fla., posted a photo of what it described as "roughly baseball-sized hail" in Alabama.
Roughly baseball-sized hail this morning from Dothan, AL. Photo: Faye Godwin. #ALwx pic.twitter.com/WlxC24EdQd
— NWS Tallahassee (@NWSTallahassee) January 9, 2024
- Dylan Stableford
Ground stop at Atlanta's international airport as tornado warning issued
The Federal Aviation Administration issued a ground stop at Georgia's Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport on Tuesday morning. The National Weather Service issued a tornado warning for the surrounding area.
Tornado Warning including Atlanta GA, Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta Airport GA and East Point GA until 8:45 AM EST pic.twitter.com/KHDMJAgL7P
— NWS Tornado (@NWStornado) January 9, 2024
- Dylan Stableford
49 states under weather advisories
According to the National Weather Service, nearly every state in the country is currently under some sort of weather advisory.
As of 8 a.m. ET, North Dakota is the only state without one.