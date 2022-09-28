Live: Wednesday testimony in the Pike County killings trial

Testimony continues in the murder trial of George Wagner IV on Wednesday.

The initial witness to take the stand, shoe print expert Suzanne Elliott, took the option of opting out of video and audio recording and broadcasting by media.

Yesterday proceedings ended early so a juror could attend to a family matter.

At the lunch break in #PikeCountyMassacre trial of #GeorgeWagnerIV: State witness Julia Eveslage, criminal intelligence analyst for the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation, walked jurors through some of the last phone activity of seven of the eight victims. 1/6 — Patricia Gallagher Newberry (@pattinewberry) September 28, 2022

