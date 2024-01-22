Live: Winter storm soaks the Coachella Valley. Road closures, rain totals, forecast

A storm system that's moving across Southern California has soaked the Coachella Valley Monday morning. A flood watch is in effect through 9 p.m., and parts of the region could get up to an inch, according to the National Weather Service’s San Diego office.

Check back here for the latest road closures and rainfall totals as the storm moves through the area.

How much rain is in the forecast?

The Coachella Valley could receive one of its biggest rain events of the water year Monday, with forecasters currently predicting between half an inch and an inch of rain, NWS Meteorologist Alex Tardy said.

The rain was starting up mid-morning and expected to continue steadily into the evening before petering off by Tuesday morning.

"You're on the leading edge of it right now and it's starting to spill over over the mountains," Tardy said mid-morning.

He said the storm is a result of a large jet stream taking aim at Southern California. While the Coachella Valley should see plenty of rain, others area will see even more: The San Diego metro area is expected to see as much as two inches from the storm.

A National Weather Service flood watch is currently in effect through Monday evening for a large swath of Southern California that includes the Coachella Valley and surrounding areas. The storm could also bring some wind, with speeds of 5 to 10 mph and gusts of 20 mph expected in Palm Springs.

How much rain has the valley seen so far?

While the vast bulk of the predicted precipitation is still to come, portions of the Coachella Valley have already received measurable rain from both Monday's storm and the one that preceded it Saturday.

Three-day precipitation totals posted by the National Weather Service show the Whitewater Trout Farm has been the rainiest spot in the Coachella Valley, with 0.4 inches. Windy Point on the northwest side of Palm Springs received 0.12 inches, while 0.04 inches have been reported at the Thermal Airport. Cathedral Canyon saw just 0.03 inches while only 0.01 inches have been measured at Palm Springs International Airport.

Road closures

No major road closures had been reported in the valley as of about 9 a.m.

What does the rest of the week look like?

The end of Monday's rain will be followed by a multiday warmup that will see the expected high temperature climb from 59 degrees on Monday into the 70s by Wednesday and the upper 70s through the end of the week.

"It's going to be mild for January," Tardy said. "It might take us all the way through the weekend, too."

That warmup will be caused by what Tardy referred to as "buckling" of the jet stream in which the jet stream and the stormy weather associated with it shifts north and the Coachella Valley becomes dry and warm.

