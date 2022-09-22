LiveChat Helps Brands Get their Customer Service Ready for Younger Customers

BOSTON, MA --News Direct-- LiveChat

LiveChat, a customer service platform with a 20-year presence on the market, witnessed plenty of changes in business communication first-hand. This time, the company took a closer look at younger customers’ needs and offers suggestions on how businesses can meet them.

According to the forecast report released today by LiveChat, companies should continue to invest their resources in modern technology solutions for customer communication to gain more traction in their chat. Following the market observations, younger customers demand easy, effective service providing them with personalized experiences that are in line with their needs and values.

The predictions presented in the report are based on the LiveChat usage data gathered over two years between July 2020 and June 2022. The team has analyzed 1.7 billion chats from 59,558 businesses worldwide and combined them with global trends.

The Generation Z Trends Forecast Report focuses on people who were born between 1997 and 2012, so now their ages range from 10 to 25. Many of them already have a job or two on their resumes and disposable income to spend on products and services. They value immediate feedback while looking for recommendations and immediate answers while looking for support.

“When communicating with Gen Z, it’s all about their convenience, availability and simplicity. Omnipresence is a must as most of the communication happens on the go. That also means the solution is expected to be provided right away, so make sure you have the right tools for the job,” says Szymon Klimczak, CMO at LiveChat.

The current state of live chat shows that companies understand the high importance of this tool in their communication processes. A business chat application is a key engagement channel and an integral part of any business’s digital strategy. It helps to fulfill the expectations of convenient, fast, and meaningful service. Yet, simply having the tool implemented on a website is not enough to improve customer experience, especially among younger customers.

Key takeaways:

In December 2022, businesses can expect twice as many monthly chats compared to the same period in 2021, with more and more Gen Zers doing their holiday shopping online.

To get ahead of the curve, companies should keep their first response time between 35-40 seconds because that’s the range businesses will be working in by midway 2023.

Support agents should not force a change in their writing style with more and more emojis. The predictions suggest that customers do not need them to communicate their message.

LiveChat’s data presents that businesses can expect a 38% increase in the number of bot chats between June 2022 to June 2023. That means that this is the right time for companies to invest in chatbot technology as it is getting out of the adoption phase in customer communication.

To download "The Generation Z Trends Forecast Report," visit the website: https://www.livechat.com/gen-z-communication/.

About LiveChat

LiveChat is a complete customer service solution that offers several ways for businesses to communicate with buyers. Our industry-leading portfolio of products includes LiveChat, ChatBot, HelpDesk, and KnowledgeBase – all designed to enable contact with companies at any time and through a variety of communication channels. A wide range of business customers use the platform because of its customization capabilities and limitless integrations. LiveChat encourages tech firms and developers to build their own solutions on the platform's back-end, allowing organizations to configure the application to fit their specific needs. It also integrates with all popular messaging channels and hundreds of other tools such as Shopify, Hubspot, and Google Analytics. Founded in 2002 with offices in both Poland and the United States, LiveChat is actively used by more than 36,000 companies worldwide and supports over 75 million chats monthly.

