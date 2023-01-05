LiveChat Launches in Square App Marketplace to Provide Omnichannel Chat Features for Square Sellers

Installing LiveChat into Square Online stores enables merchants to provide 24/7 customer service and extend the range of communication channels they offer at their clients' disposal

LiveChat, a provider of software solutions for managing business communication, announced the launch of its integration with Square, the globally trusted software, payments, and hardware company. The new offering enables merchants to incorporate the LiveChat software into their Square Online stores directly from the Square App Marketplace with just one click.

LiveChat is a full-service customer support platform that assists businesses in capturing leads and making the purchasing process easier. Today, over 37,000 companies in more than 150 countries trust the platform to communicate with and engage clients.

Square Online is an eCommerce website and online ordering platform that lets businesses sell, fulfill, and process payments online. Built specifically to adapt to how customers order today and tomorrow, Square Online has everything a restaurant, retailer, or service provider needs to deliver exceptional online experiences. Square Online syncs seamlessly with all Square products to streamline processes and unify operations in one central place.

“Business owners, no matter the industry, are looking for convenient software solutions that keep sales up, and customers engaged while streamlining existing processes. That's what we have in our minds while building our product portfolio and also choosing partners to collaborate with. With Square, we share the same goal of building software that allows business owners to focus on improving their company's omnichannel operations. I'm sure that our software will become a driving force to improve merchants' communication with their customers,” said Szymon Klimczak, CMO at LiveChat.

Communication without barriers, LiveChat’s vision, is supported by its numerous integrations and a high degree of customizability. After a quick 5-minute set-up, Square sellers have access to a fully-fledged business communication tool designed to make a company’s customer relations workflow smoother and easier to manage.

By installing the chat application, business owners provide their customers with omnichannel experiences via LiveChat’s widget on a store’s website, Messenger, WhatsApp, Apple Messages for Business, SMS, and more. With the help of chatbots, visitors can receive answers to their questions 24-7. Besides, customer requests can be easily managed using the platform's built-in ticketing system. LiveChat is built on the foundation of providing business efficiency. The platform enables companies to substantially lower their overall cost per interaction.

With LiveChat, Square sellers gain access to a variety of chat, engagement, and analytics tools for support, sales, or marketing. Using pre-chat surveys or a real-time preview of pages, support agents can get to know a store’s potential customers, reach out to them at the right time, and spark a conversation with personalized greetings based; such as on the pages they’re seeing. A survey showed that consumers appreciate helping them with personalized messaging. Organizations that consider that fact while communicating with them can expect a 16% more impact on commercial outcomes than those that don't.

Key benefits of the LiveChat app offered to Square sellers:

Proactive customer support: communicating and engaging with customers using a customizable chat with real-time data, interactive greetings, message templates, chatbots, and more.

Over 200 tools to integrate with LiveChat: connecting the platform with CRMs, data analytics tools, email campaign software, and more to streamline processes and provide even better CX.

Being where customers are: accessing customer queries from various channels in one place, saving time on switching tabs while communicating with customers the way they like.

To learn more about LiveChat's collaboration with Square, visit this page.

About LiveChat

LiveChat is a complete customer service solution that offers several ways for businesses to communicate with buyers. Our industry-leading portfolio of products includes LiveChat, ChatBot, HelpDesk, and KnowledgeBase – all designed to enable contact with companies at any time and through a variety of communication channels. A wide range of business customers uses the platform because of its customization capabilities and limitless integrations. LiveChat encourages tech firms and developers to build their own solutions on the platform’s back-end, allowing organizations to configure the application to fit their specific needs. It also integrates with all popular messaging channels and hundreds of other tools such as Shopify, Hubspot, and Google Analytics. Founded in 2002 with offices in Poland and the United States, LiveChat is actively used by over 37,000 companies worldwide and supports over 75 million chats monthly. Learn more at www.livechat.com.

