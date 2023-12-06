He lived in Boulder homeless shelters 21 years ago, now this Frederick man and his wife want to give back

Dec. 6—Ronsky Collins said he grew up fast.

Born and raised in St. Louis, Collins' parents worked multiple jobs leaving him to have to figure out how to get to and from sports practices and extracurriculars. He said over time, he ended up mixing with the wrong crowd, hanging out on the streets and winding up in jail before later moving out of the city and finding work.

At 31, Collins booked a one-way ticket to Boulder where he moved from shelter to shelter while working as a chef. Collins recalls his time at shelters with fondness and is appreciative of the support he received, but said he saw how some people received more resources and support than others. Today, Collins, 52, is hoping to change that through his own charity work.

Collins and his wife Jennifer Collins, 39, run the Angels Hopes & Dreams charity together and spend five to six hours a week after their full time jobs collecting donations and cooking meals for the homeless. Over the past five months, Ronsky estimates that the couple has handed out 60 meals to the unhoused population in Boulder County and have been handing out any coats, hats and gloves they can get their hands on since the pandemic.

"Everybody deserves a chance," Ronsky said. "Everybody deserves to eat."

Ronsky said the charity, which was started in 2007 but has gone between being active and inactive over the years, was revisited a couple years ago after he met Jennifer and her children began calling him Dad. Ronsky also returned to charity work after his 31-year-old son Robert died in 2019 from an epileptic seizure. Ronsky said the charity's name has come to mean more to him and Jennifer over time, following Robert's death and the death of Jennifer's 18-year-old brother Jonathan, who was killed on Christmas Day in 2004.

"I just had to do something because that's what I believe Robert would have wanted," Ronsky said.

After giving away the clothing their children had grown out of over the years, the couple said long term they're focused on helping low-income Colorado children by providing greater access to sports, counseling, nutritious meals and toys.

"Give them some hope, everybody needs hope," Ronsky said. "That's the work we want to do."

He continued, "If you kick them while they're down, they're not going to want to get up."

Ronsky said he would love to open a "non-crappy" soup kitchen, get vans to transport kids to sporting events, set up a website and hire someone to help run the operations of the charity.

"It's all coming from us, coming out of our own pocket," Ronsky said.

"We give what we have available," Jennifer said. "I sit in my office and I see homeless people every day as they pass my window and a lot of them do not have coats. ... I actually have blankets in our car and I left my office to go give a man a blanket. Just to see how thankful he was, it warmed my heart, to know that I could do something so little for an individual and they were so thankful."

The couple is preparing to hand out donations and meals later this month but have only received one donation so far.

Jennifer said the couple is accepting clothing, shoes, boots, hats, blankets, food and monetary donations which can be picked up by Jennifer or dropped off at her office at 2045 Broadway. Those with donations or interested in volunteering can contact her via Facebook, at 314-939-7501 and email her at jennifer.collins13@yahoo.com.

The Collins plan to hand out donations and meals on from 1:30 to 4 p.m. on Dec. 23 at Central Park in Boulder.