'They lived it every day': Neighbors' complaints pushed police to take down drug dealers

WEST PALM BEACH — Fear of retaliation kept neighbors quiet when a band of suspected drug dealers turned their street in the north end of West Palm Beach into a hotbed of organized crime. Years later, fed-up community leaders — and a police chief attuned to their complaints — are helping chip away at their silence.

Northwood Harbor residents and city police officers stood shoulder to shoulder at a news conference Tuesday in front of a home they say was once the epicenter of crime on the 600 block of 54th Street. Officers raided the home in mid-April as part an organized crime takedown dubbed "Operation Blockbuster," inspired by neighbors' complaints more than one year earlier.

“They’re the ones that helped us initiate this case. … I was in the place where I didn’t really see it," said West Palm Beach Police Chief Frank Adderley. "I knew people in this neighborhood felt every bit of it, because they lived it every day."

The tan house behind him was unremarkable, save for the string of Christmas lights still hung from its roof. Neighbors said its occupants were to blame for much of the street's woes, with prostitution and drug abuse topping the list. Fentanyl caused 150 overdoses and killed 54 people in the neighborhood last year alone, Adderley said.

He announced the results of "Operation Blockbuster" flanked by Palm Beach County State Attorney Dave Aronberg and West Palm Beach Mayor Keith James on Tuesday: 29 people arrested on charges including racketeering, fentanyl dealing and prostitution, and four still on the loose.

West Palm Beach Police Chief Frank Adderley (left) and Mayor Keith James announce the results of "Operation Blockbuster" at a news conference in Northwood Harbor Tuesday, May 9, 2023.

Sixteen of the 29 people arrested now face Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act (RICO) charges, Aronberg said, which are reserved for people who demonstrate a pattern of racketeering and carry a penalty of up to 60 years in prison. A handful of residents began to clap.

Tuesday's news conference was as much a pat-on-the-back for city officials as it was an outstretched hand to those who feel reluctant to speak to police. Residents have said for decades that neglect by city administrators helped fuel the north end's drug economy, and 58-year-old Mikeal Addison said many still feel abandoned by the city.

He remained in the grassy median long after the news conference ended to discuss possible solutions with Duane White. White, 46, said that reluctance to engage with police has made their community of good, hardworking people into a haven for criminal activity.

Cracking down on one crime ring is a "big deal," he said, but he believes others will try to fill the void the moment police turn their attention elsewhere. Adderley echoed the sentiment.

“Our next step is preventing the next group from coming,” the police chief said. “The word is out now that this group is gone — may be gone for the next 60 years — and they know that this particular location is a hotbed for the distribution of fentanyl.”

Darnice Harrell, who lives next door to the raided home, interrupted Adderley several times — first to correct him when he mistakenly said hers was one of the two homes targeted, then to suggest that "Operation Blockbuster" had something to do with the recent death of her 62-year-old husband, Eric Ratliff.

She was shushed each time she tried to speak, but said later that police confused her husband for a person of interest when he walked outside his home to ask neighbors for a cigarette. Officers tackled him, she said, and he died of a stroke the following week.

"We had nothing to do with this," Harrell said, gesturing to the police department's photo array of guns and drugs discovered during the raid. " … We're just neighbors who don't want to be neighbors."

Hannah Phillips is a journalist covering public safety and criminal justice at The Palm Beach Post. You can reach her at hphillips@pbpost.com.

