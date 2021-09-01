LiveHire's (ASX:LVH) investors will be pleased with their favorable 57% return over the last five years

When we invest, we're generally looking for stocks that outperform the market average. And while active stock picking involves risks (and requires diversification) it can also provide excess returns. For example, long term LiveHire Limited (ASX:LVH) shareholders have enjoyed a 57% share price rise over the last half decade, well in excess of the market return of around 36% (not including dividends). On the other hand, the more recent gains haven't been so impressive, with shareholders gaining just 13%.

So let's assess the underlying fundamentals over the last 5 years and see if they've moved in lock-step with shareholder returns.

LiveHire isn't currently profitable, so most analysts would look to revenue growth to get an idea of how fast the underlying business is growing. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. As you can imagine, fast revenue growth, when maintained, often leads to fast profit growth.

You can see how earnings and revenue have changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

A Different Perspective

LiveHire shareholders are up 13% for the year. But that was short of the market average. The silver lining is that the gain was actually better than the average annual return of 9% per year over five year. It is possible that returns will improve along with the business fundamentals. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand LiveHire better, we need to consider many other factors. Case in point: We've spotted 4 warning signs for LiveHire you should be aware of.

