LiveHire's (ASX:LVH) investors will be pleased with their favorable 57% return over the last five years

Simply Wall St
·2 min read

When we invest, we're generally looking for stocks that outperform the market average. And while active stock picking involves risks (and requires diversification) it can also provide excess returns. For example, long term LiveHire Limited (ASX:LVH) shareholders have enjoyed a 57% share price rise over the last half decade, well in excess of the market return of around 36% (not including dividends). On the other hand, the more recent gains haven't been so impressive, with shareholders gaining just 13%.

So let's assess the underlying fundamentals over the last 5 years and see if they've moved in lock-step with shareholder returns.

Check out our latest analysis for LiveHire

LiveHire isn't currently profitable, so most analysts would look to revenue growth to get an idea of how fast the underlying business is growing. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. As you can imagine, fast revenue growth, when maintained, often leads to fast profit growth.

You can see how earnings and revenue have changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

earnings-and-revenue-growth
earnings-and-revenue-growth

This free interactive report on LiveHire's balance sheet strength is a great place to start, if you want to investigate the stock further.

A Different Perspective

LiveHire shareholders are up 13% for the year. But that was short of the market average. The silver lining is that the gain was actually better than the average annual return of 9% per year over five year. It is possible that returns will improve along with the business fundamentals. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand LiveHire better, we need to consider many other factors. Case in point: We've spotted 4 warning signs for LiveHire you should be aware of.

But note: LiveHire may not be the best stock to buy. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with past earnings growth (and further growth forecast).

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on AU exchanges.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Forget short-term stock-market fads and just buy these 5 rocketing tech stocks

    Looking at the latest headlines, it’s easy to concoct a narrative around short-term investment trends based on your personal tastes. Is the Afghanistan chaos good or bad for defense firms? Recent share performance and recent earnings in these five $20 billion-plus companies proves this sector remains a massive growth center for Wall Street regardless of the short-term news cycle.

  • 3 of the Dow's Worst-Performing Stocks Over the Trailing Year Are Now Screaming Buys

    For the past 125 years, the iconic Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) has been one of the stock market's most consistent measures of success. Initially comprised of 12 companies, the Dow Jones now contains 30 multinational stocks, nearly all of which are profitable, time-tested businesses. Although Dow stocks aren't often the fastest growing, this hasn't hurt the index's ability to reach new heights.

  • 15 Stocks to Buy Today According to Jim Cramer

    In this article, we discuss the 15 stocks to buy today according to Jim Cramer. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Stocks to Buy Today According to Jim Cramer. There are few investors who have tasted success in other professions as well. Investing is a […]

  • Goldman Sachs sees as much as 33% upside in these stocks — peek before they pop

    Goldman believes this trio of stocks can take off.

  • Here's Why 40% of 401(k) Savers Could Lose Out on Lots of Money

    Contributing to a 401(k) plan is one of the most efficient ways to accumulate wealth for retirement. But new data reveals that many savers may not be getting the most out of their employer plans. That's because roughly 40% of 401(k) plan participants don't fully understand what fees they're paying, according to a report released Thursday by the Government Accountability Office.

  • Wells Fargo Predicts Over 40% Rally for These 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks

    We’re heading into the final stretch of 2021, the annus horribilus of 2020 is firmly in the rear-view mirror, and we can see the checkered flag up ahead. It’s a fine sight, made better because, like any checkered flag, it comes with prizes behind it. In this case, those prizes come in the form of earnings boosts and stock appreciation. In a note on the months ahead, Wells Fargo senior equity analyst Christopher Harvey writes: “In the final four months of this year, we expect EPS revisions to hel

  • Best Buy launches new attack on Amazon

    Best Buy's website will have a few surprising new products for sale as the retailer seeks to better compete with Amazon.

  • Why Nio Stock Popped Today

    Shares of Chinese electric car manufacturer Nio (NYSE: NIO) stock hopped 2.6% higher as of 12:45 p.m. EDT Tuesday after Bloomberg reported that Nio investors may have a second way to get rich. Because now they're going to own a piece of Lotus Cars. As Bloomberg advises, Lotus, the iconic British sports car maker that is majority-owned by China's Zhejiang Geely Holding Group, is raising $2.3 billion that it will use "to transform [itself] into an all-electric brand."

  • Cracks Are Emerging in the Fed’s Floor as Key Target Rate Slides

    (Bloomberg) -- The key benchmark that the Federal Reserve targets to control monetary policy dropped for the second time in two weeks, an indication that the glut of cash in the front-end is starting to spill into this corner of the funding markets. The effective fed funds rate, which the central bank is currently aiming to keep within a range of 0% to 0.25%, slipped by 1 basis point to 0.08% on Aug. 27, the Fed said Monday. That’s closed the gap to the offering yield on the Fed’s overnight reve

  • Dogecoin Headed For Over $1, Crypto Market Analyst Believes

    Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) is headed for much higher highs, according to cryptocurrency market analyst Gianni Di Poce. What Happened: Speaking at the Benzinga Crypto Trading Festival, Di Poce — financial analyst and president at market research firm The Mercator — said that he "wouldn't be surprised to see DOGE at over a buck a coin." The market analyst explained that the coin is now forming something that resembles a bull flag or a bull pennant and that we should expect new highs if it were to bre

  • 3 Beaten-Down Growth Stocks That Are Begging to Be Bought

    Expedia Group (NASDAQ: EXPE), Fiverr International (NYSE: FVRR), and JD.com (NASDAQ: JD) have been beaten down pretty well, largely by events over which they had little say. Keith Noonan (Fiverr International): Fiverr International operates an online marketplace that makes it easy to hire and take on gig labor jobs.

  • Indian rupee hits 2-1/2-month high as risk assets rally

    The Indian rupee rose to its strongest in two-and-a-half months on Monday, after the U.S. Federal Reserve chairman's comments sparked bets of a slower reduction in monetary stimulus. The dollar loitered around multi-week lows in the wake of Fed Chair Jerome Powell laying out a slower-than-expected path to rate hikes, as traders' focus shifted to U.S. jobs figures due on Friday for clues on a tapering timeline.

  • Pemex Is Buying a U.S. Refinery That Lost $360 Million This Year

    (Bloomberg) -- The Texas oil refinery that Petroleos Mexicanos is buying has racked up a rare net loss of about $360 million this year, adding to the challenges Mexico faces in seeking energy independence. Mexico’s state-owned oil giant agreed in May to buy Royal Dutch Shell Plc’s majority stake in the Deer Park refinery. The facility’s forced shutdown during the Texas freeze in mid-February led it to post the losses through July, according to people with knowledge of the situation. Deer Park ha

  • 3 Reasons Why Buffett Keeps Increasing the Stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

    After slumping over 50% since the peak back in 2015, The Kroeger Co.(NYSE: KR) recently made a new all-time high. It was certainly a long way of recovery, although the 2020 decline took much shorter than for most of the market. In the wake of the latest news of Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) boosting the stake in the stock, we will examine 3 possible ways why it possibly caught Warren Buffett's interest.

  • Small-Cap Stocks Might Be Getting Ready to Run. 5 That Are Worth a Look.

    Advisors looking for growth opportunities for client portfolios may want to give small-caps a careful look. The average one-year forward earnings multiple for stocks in the S&P 600 is about 0.75 times that of the average for the S&P 500.

  • 3 Stocks That Could Double Your Money

    Choosing great companies to own for the long-term involves looking at the trends that they can capitalize on, as well as the growth catalysts that fuel rising revenue and market share. As the financial and economic landscape changes, one trend seems clear: More and more people are hopping online to shop, set up businesses, work, and communicate. Businesses that can ride this wave are destined to do well, and investors in these businesses can also benefit alongside them.

  • Kinder Morgan (KMI) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

    Kinder Morgan (KMI) closed at $16.34 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.51% move from the prior day.

  • If You're Retired, Consider Buying These 2 Stocks

    Given the 1.3% average yield of the S&P 500, retirees seeking income may overlook dividend stocks. Thus, stocks such as AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) and Chevron (NYSE: CVX) can not only offer adequate cash flow but also provide the inflation protection that comes with rising payouts. Illinois-based AbbVie is the former pharmaceutical subsidiary of Abbott Laboratories.

  • 3 Communication Stocks Set to Ride on 5G Infrastructure Upgrade

    The coronavirus-driven digital transformation and accelerated pace of 5G deployment should help the Zacks Diversified Communication Services industry thrive despite short-term woes. SCMWY, VEON and CBB are well positioned to make the most of the infrastructure upgrade for seamless connectivity.

  • Why Apple Stock Jumped to a New All-Time High Today

    Apple's (NASDAQ: AAPL) stock price climbed 3% to a record closing high of $153.12 on Monday, following an intriguing analyst report. Alphabet's (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG) Google could pay Apple roughly $15 billion this year to retain its place as the default search option on iOS, according to Bernstein analyst Toni Sacconaghi. Apple's shares popped on reports of a lucrative new deal with Google.