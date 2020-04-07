LivePerson launches new gift card marketplace to help small businesses weather the coronavirus storm

HelpOthers.io connects customers to favorite local businesses decimated by social distancing for seamless digital gift card purchases

LivePerson pledges $500,000 to support small businesses through new gift card marketplace

NEW YORK, April 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- LivePerson, a global leader in conversational AI, and the Dream Big Foundation today announced the launch of HelpOthers.io , a new digital gift card marketplace letting consumers prepay for goods and services to help their favorite small businesses stay financially sound until they can reopen their doors.

LivePerson Logo (PRNewsfoto/LivePerson, Inc.) More

With social distancing becoming the new normal and people around the world doing their best to keep their neighbors safe from COVID-19 by staying at home, small businesses that rely on foot traffic are struggling to pay their bills and their employees. Without their customers' help, millions of barbershops, salons, yoga studios, restaurants, dry cleaners, coffee shops, and boutiques may not survive.

HelpOthers.io helps make a difference by allowing any small business to easily take secure payments from the customers who love them. Businesses that sign-up at HelpOthers.io can create listings to allow customers to find them and purchase digital gift cards, with no need to mail physical cards or documentation.

HelpOthers.io is assisted by "Nicholas," an AI-powered messaging bot named for the patron saint of merchants that makes connecting businesses and consumers as easy as texting family and friends. Just text "HelpOthers" to 78129, and Nicholas will guide you through finding businesses and prebuying goods and services.

In support of HelpOthers.io's mission, LivePerson has pledged $500,000 to small businesses by providing each of its employees with $500 to distribute through the marketplace to their favorite local enterprises. LivePerson will not collect fees on any gift cards purchased during the COVID-19 crisis. All net proceeds, minus Stripe processing fees, will go directly to the small businesses.

"We know it's time to step up to support our local businesses, and we hope you'll join us to provide a lifeline when they need it most," said Rob LoCascio, founder and CEO of LivePerson and founder of the Dream Big Foundation. "Small business owners are the backbone of our country, and while they're not seeking a handout, COVID-19 makes it impossible for most to stay open. Our goal is to provide support today to help them stay afloat until our world gets back to normal."

"HelpOthers.io was there when we needed them, and we will be forever grateful," said Nicholas Mancini, president of Division Hospitality Services, a small business headquartered in New Rochelle, NY. "They created a user-friendly platform that enabled our supporters and generous companies to show their support. HelpOthers.io's mission to help small business is essential in fighting the long-term effects of the pandemic."

Small business owners can register now for the marketplace at HelpOthers.io , and consumers can nominate their favorite local businesses to join by texting "HelpOthers" to 78219.

About LivePerson, Inc.

LivePerson makes life easier for people and brands everywhere through trusted conversational AI. Our 18,000 customers, including leading brands like HSBC, Orange, GM Financial, and The Home Depot, use our conversational commerce solutions to orchestrate humans and AI, at scale, and create a convenient, deeply personal relationship — a conversational relationship — with their millions of consumers. For more information about LivePerson (NASDAQ: LPSN), please visit www.liveperson.com .