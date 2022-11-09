Livermore falls man charged with gross sexual assault of child under 12

Nov. 9—AUBURN — A Livermore Falls man was charged Tuesday with a dozen sex crimes involving a child younger than 12.

An Androscoggin County grand jury handed up an indictment against Theodore Conrod, 31, on six charges of gross sexual assault on a child between January and August in Livermore Falls.

Each of the charges is punishable by up to an indefinite number of years because of the victim's age, according to state law.

In the process of setting a sentence for the crime, the judge must begin at 20 years before taking into account aggravating and mitigating factors that might lower or raise the term of years of imprisonment.

The judge also must impose a period of supervised release, according to state law.

Conrod also was indicted on two charges of unlawful sexual contact, for which he can be sentenced up to 30 years in prison on each count.

And each of two additional charges of unlawful sexual contact is punishable by up to 10 years in prison.

He faces charges of sexual misconduct with a child and visual sexual aggression against a child. The maximum penalty for each of those crimes is five years in prison.

The Livermore Falls Police Department received a referral on Aug. 12 from the Maine Department of Health and Human Services about a child being sexually assaulted.

After officers began investigating, interviews were conducted and the child went to a Child Advocacy Center for a forensic interview, officials said.

Conrod is being held at the Androscoggin County Jail in lieu of $50,000 cash bail.