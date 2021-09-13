Livermore Falls man pleads guilty to driving ATV drunk in Farmington where woman hurt

Sep. 13—FARMINGTON — A Livermore Falls man pleaded guilty Monday to driving an ATV under the influence in Farmington in Aug. 12, 2020, when a passenger was injured .

Justice Thomas McKeon accepted the misdemeanor guilty plea from Christopher N. Martin, 37, at a Farmington court.

A felony charge of intentional failure to report an ATV accident involving personal injury or death was dismissed in a plea agreement between the state and Martin.

Jennifer Dalton, 36, of Jay received head injuries when the ATV she was a passenger on hit two trees and rolled down an embankment on a trail near the parking lot for the multiuse Whistle Stop Trail, Cpl. John MacDonald of Maine Inland Fisheries and Wildlife, wrote in an email last year.

The driver of the ATV "allegedly fled the scene but was soon located by Farmington police," MacDonald wrote.

Farmington police used a side-by-side to look for the driver, later identified as Martin and found walking on a trail.

McKeon sentenced Martin to serve seven days in jail and fined him $700, not factoring in surcharges. Martin is scheduled to turn himself in Oct. 1 at the Franklin County Detention Center.

Martin also has a $200 fine for a civil violation of driving an unregistered ATV connected to the 2020 case.

A conviction for the drunken driving-charge is punishable by up to 364 days in prison, while a conviction for intentional failure to report an ATV accident involving personal injury or death is punishable by up to five years in prison.